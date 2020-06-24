Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

A few days ago, Microsoft announced that Mixer, its video game streaming platform, would close operations on July 22 to make way for a new experience and strategy thanks to an agreement with Facebook Gaming. Obviously, the bet on Mixer did not give results and the transfer to Facebook has left many questions. One of them, what will happen in terms of the interface of Xbox One and Xbox Series X.

After Microsoft announced the closure of Mixer in favor of a streaming experience with Facebook Gaming, its console users wondered what this meant in terms of applications present on the interface. It is known that the controversy around the handling of information by Facebook takes years and some players fear that Facebook Gaming could receive them by turning on their consoles.

However, everything indicates that the real change will be seen more on Facebook Gaming than on the Xbox itself because Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, and Major Nelson, director of programming for Xbox LIVE, made it clear that there will be no integration to replace Mixer and they assured that freedom will be given to users to stream from the online platforms they want.

Yes, we absolutely want to give gamers choice of where to stream from Xbox. – Phil Spencer (@ XboxP3) June 23, 2020

