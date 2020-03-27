During this week, the WHO conducted a rapid review without finding evidence that the drug worsens the symptoms of coronavirus

The World Health Organization and other agencies say there is no evidence to support the claim that the ibuprofen could worsen symptom from COVID-19.

The WHO He said this week that he conducted a quick review and found no published research or data on the subject. He also verified with doctors who treat patients with coronavirus.

The UN health agency said it “was not aware of any reports of any negative effect from ibuprofen, beyond the usual known side effects. “He added that he was not making the recommendation to use ibuprofen for the treatment of fever in people with COVID-19.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration also stated that it was unaware of any evidence that taking a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug like ibuprofen could be harmful to people infected with the new coronavirus.

The agencies made their pronouncement in response to a tweet last weekend from France’s health minister, who said people who think they have COVID-19 they shouldn’t take ibuprofen. Olivier Veran suggested that people with fever take acetaminophen, also known as acetaminophen.

Veran said that anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and cortisone could make an infection worse coronavirus and that patients should consult their doctor if they were already taking the medicine.

The warning soon gained traction on social media, but was quickly challenged by major health agencies and regulators. The possible link between non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen Y COVID-19 was raised in a letter published earlier this month in the Lancet magazine, where doctors theorized that those drugs could make it easier for coronavirus infect cells.

The European Medicines Agency said it was monitoring the situation closely. The agency said that when fever or pain is treated COVID-19, all available treatment options should be considered, including acetaminophen and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen. He noted that most European countries recommend acetaminophen (acetaminophen) as the first treatment option for fever or pain.

In a letter published online in the journal Science, Garret A. FitzGerald of Kings Health Partners in London and others called the French health minister’s tweet “wrong” advice. They wrote that people who take medications like ibuprofen for other reasons “should not stop doing so for fear of increasing their risk of COVID-19“

On Friday, Dr. Jerome Salomon, head of the French public health agency, said the warning about the ibuprofen He was referring to self-medication, and that people should seek their doctor’s advice before taking medication if suspected coronavirus.

Most people who become infected with it coronavirus just experience symptom mild as fever, dry cough and fatigue, and recover. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.