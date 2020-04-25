Studies show that people who have recovered from the infection have antibodies to the infection, however some have very low levels of antibodies

EFE –

Geneva.- The World Health Organization (who) assured today that “no evidence that the people who have recovered of COVID-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection“

In a scientific summary, the organism specified, that some governments have suggested that the detection of antibodies against coronavirus can serve as a basis for a “immunity passport“or” risk-free certificate “that identifies them as protected from reinfection, but” no study has evaluated “this.

“These antibodies are proteins called immunoglobulins. The body also produces ‘T’ cells that recognize and kill others infected with the virus. This is called cellular immunity. This combined adaptive response can eliminate the strain from the body and, if the response is strong enough, can prevent progression to severe disease or reinfection with the same virus, “WHO detailed.



Studies show that people who have been recovered of infection have antibodies to infection, however some have very low levels of neutralizing antibodies in the blood, “suggesting that cellular immunity may also be critical to recovery.”

The who endorses these studies in small groups such as health workers or homes, as they “will provide data on the percentage of people with antibodies COVID-19 detectable, “although” most are not designed to determine whether these people are immune to secondary infections. “

Chile assured that it would begin to distribute ´immunity passports´ to people who have recovered of the illness. After an evaluation if they have developed antibodies they could return to their daily activities.

The who concluded, in a text dated the day before, that those who “assume that they are immune to second infection Because they have received a positive result, they can ignore public health advice. Therefore, the use of such certificates may increase the risks of continuous transmission. “