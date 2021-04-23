No Ethereum killers on the near horizon according to Weiss Crypto

There has been a migration to faster networks due to rising Ethereum (ETH) gas rates, but none of them have been able to “kill ETH” yet, according to Weiss Crypto.

Weiss Crypto, a market analysis and risk rating company, has reported that Ethereum has recovered from the fourth market correction.

When the article was written, ETH had risen 4.3%, exceeding $ 2,400 again and only 5.7% behind its historical maximum (ATH). However, Bitcoin (BTC) was heading in the opposite direction, falling 3.6% and trading at $ 53,750, 17% below its ATH. Weiss commented:

“This show of strength from the second largest cryptocurrency is very reassuring for the current altcoin season and is an extremely optimistic sign of things to come for alternative crypto investments. We are doubling down on our call to altcoin season. “

There are no Ethereum killers

The company also claims that there will be no “Ethereum killers” for some time, despite the emergence of a host of rival blockchains that are faster and cheaper to use.

On April 21, Weiss stated in a tweet that he was “very skeptical” about other Layer 1 networks catching up to Ethereum:

“Some people say that other layer 1s are ‘catching up on ETH’, but we are very skeptical. It’s the same story from 2017, where would-be ETH doomers sacrificed every semblance of decentralization to be cheaper and faster. “

The company added that many of these rivals are not up to the mark of Ethereum and that the only hope for some of these alternatives is to become an ETH sidechain.

NEO and Flamingo

Weiss commented that blockchains that compete with Ethereum and were launched or hyped during the previous cycle, such as EOS and NEO, have not lived up to their claims of being able to “kill ETH”.

Ethereum’s biggest rival at the moment is Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which, this week, began to show signs of tension under increased demand. PancakeSwap, the chain’s main DEX, commented that BSC was “saturated”, following user complaints about failed transactions and errors.

Read more

Pancakeswap

According to SIMETRI researchers, BSC could end up as EOS, given that the construction of larger “pipes” for faster transactions does not solve scalability problems. BSC has already questioned the centralization of its validator and, without storage, computing and availability updates, it could end up like all the “Ethereum killers” that preceded it.

Ethereum is rated A-

Weiss rates ETH as A-, which is what it also brings to Bitcoin. Its closest competitor in terms of company ranking is Cardano (ADA), which has achieved a B- for its technology and adoption. Polkadot (DOT), which could be considered as a serious competitor to Ethereum, has a C +, according to Weiss.

The post There are no Ethereum killers on the near horizon according to Weiss Crypto was first seen on BeInCrypto.