no effect and fines could be returned

The Supreme Court nullifies Central Madrid and thousands of fines could be returned. We tell you all the details.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 11, 2021 (12:15 CET)

Justice annuls Madrid Central and thousands of fines can be annulled

Madrid Central is without effect and the City Council is studying what formulas to apply from now on. This is the result of the last Supreme Court decision, which “inadmissible for processing” the appeal filed by Ecologistas en Acción after the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) to annul the low emissions zone last July 2020, following appeals developed by the Community Madrid, the Popular Party and the DVuelta drivers’ defense association.

Just like we tell you in this article, the TSJM understood that they had incurred severe shape defects during the approval of the Mobility Ordinance carried out during the government of Manuela Carmena in the capital. Among these errors, the failure to present an economic report that included the costs of implementing the plan was highlighted, a clear violation of 7.3 of Organic Law 2/2012, of April 27, on Budgetary Stability and Financial Sustainability of the Public Administrations.

Since then, the defenders of the low-emission zone had only the possibility of presenting an appeal in cassation in the Supreme Court, which has now been rejected and that it leaves restricted areas without effect and, in addition, it can mean the return of the thousands of fines imposed, since the decision of the TSJM was retroactively applicable.

Awaiting is the decision of the City of Madrid, whose action plan included Madrid 360, a new project in which the approval of a new Mobility Ordinance to introduce changes in the restrictions contemplated in Central Madrid.