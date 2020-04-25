Chelsea will not impose wage cuts on its players as recommended by the Premier League, but has asked them to donate to charities engaged in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. “For the time being, the men’s first team will not be used financially by the club and the board of directors has instead asked the players to concentrate their efforts on supporting charitable causes”, announced the London club this Saturday in a press release.

Aston Villa said that its players had accepted “the deferred payment of 25% of their wages for four months”. Arsenal, Southampton, West Ham and Watford had already announced in recent weeks agreements to lower or defer wages, to preserve their finances damaged by the cessation of competition caused by the epidemic. A salary reduction of around 10% was initially envisaged by Chelsea, according to the English press. A figure significantly lower than the 30% recommended by the Premier League.

No partial unemployment

Chelsea said discussions have taken place between the board and the players. “The goal has been to find a partnership to preserve staff jobs, compensate supporters and participate in activities for good causes. We are grateful to the team for playing their part in helping the club in its community and charitable activities, in particular through #PlayersTogether which supports the National Health Service (National service of British health) “, specified the Blues.

This operation, launched by Premier League players earlier this month, aims to collect and distribute funds for charities supporting the NHS. Chelsea will also not use short-time working on public funds for its non-playing employees. After considering taking such measures, Liverpool, Tottenham or Bournemouth have given up on doing so in the face of the outcry.