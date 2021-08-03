No: drinking too much coffee does not cause heart arrhythmia, study reveals

There is insufficient evidence that excessive coffee consumption causes arrhythmia in the heart, note cardiologists.

In the middle of the deepest sleep, a scream. The sheets feel heavy on the body. With fright, opening your eyes is the least of it. It turns out that it was only the alarm clock, with a lethal sentence: yes it’s monday again. Getting out of bed seems like a cosmic feat. After going to the bathroom, the body asks for it: a cup of warm coffee is the only thing that matters.

The first one tastes like a good start to the week. The second feels routine, almost mechanical. The third is already heavy, but how good it feels. The myths around ‘drink too much coffee‘are various. What if it interrupts sleep hygiene, what if it promotes hair loss, what if it hurts the heart. Although caffeine stimulates the body to be more alert, science has a specific answer to the question of coffee and cardiac arrhythmia.

With cream, sugar and without arrhythmia

A recent study carried out by the University of California at San Francisco ensures that there is no link between coffee consumption and arrhythmia. In contrast, the popular belief that caffeine derails the heart rate is false, according to Gregory Marcus, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the same institution.

Despite the fact that his patients come with recommendations to stop the taste of morning coffee, the expert assures that there is no reason to do so. On the contrary, Marcus and his colleagues are convinced that these tips are frankly unnecessary, as reported by The Washington Post.

This conclusion was chosen from a sample of more than 380 thousand people, in which strong coffee consumption was not associated with the risk of heart arrhythmia. Also, according to the results published in JAMA Internal Medicine, no capacity shortage detected of individuals analyzed for complete the metabolic process of caffeine.

A very complicated drug?

Marcus is sure that “the general prohibition of coffee or caffeine among patients with arrhythmia […] it is probably not appropriate ”. But nevertheless, other colleagues of yours are not so convinced. Daniel Cantillon, associate section chief for cardiac electrophysiology and pacemakers at the Cleveland Clinic, had reservations about the study’s results.

From his experience, caffeine is “a very complicated drug”, despite not having participated in the research. The expert believes that it is a very powerful stimulant of the nervous system. At the cardiovascular level, however, recognizes that it is relatively weak. Despite this, Cantillon suggests that excessive consumption can trigger other responses that affect the balance of the heart.

In contrast, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco say that arrhythmia patients had rather a genetic conditioning. Blaming coffee for the condition, from their point of view, is risky. So far, taking into consideration that a large population was analyzed, no case gave indications that coffee was a cause of cardiac arrhythmia.

