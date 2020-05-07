What do we verify?

Drinking coffee can be beneficial against the coronavirus.

conclusion

No scientific evidence supports that coffee or any other food prevents or cures COVID-19.

Drinking coffee does not help protect against the coronavirus or cure it, despite what a message spread by WhatsApp affirms, which has also been spread on social networks such as Instagram, which attributes healing properties to this drink, based on substances that do not It contains and falsely links the information with CNN and with the Chinese doctor who died from COVID-19.

The message in question ensures that the coffee contains methylxanthine, theobromine and theophylline, substances that “stimulate compounds that can prevent these viruses – coronavirus – in humans with at least an average immune system”, and that, therefore, it is beginning to be used as a remedy against COVID-19 in China.

In addition, the message is spread as if it were CNN information based on an investigation by the Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, who tried to alert about the coronavirus outbreak and who ended up dying from this disease.

Substances that coffee does not even contain

Neither theobromine nor theophylline, which are psychostimulatory substances derived from methylxanthine, are present in coffee. This is explained in the scientific article “Neurobiology of methylxanthines” of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC), which clarifies that theobromine is found in cocoa and theophylline in tea. And in this informative article the amount of these two substances in a cup of coffee is specified: 0. The only methylxanthine that does contain coffee is caffeine.

Furthermore, there is no scientific evidence to indicate that any of these substances is effective in preventing or curing the coronavirus, it is only known that they are stimulating substances of the central nervous system.

In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) maintains that there is still no treatment against COVID-19 and that no food protects us from it, nor drinks like tea or wine or foods like garlic, of which they have also been said to be effective against the coronavirus.

Another study conducted in 2005 and published on the Cochrane scientific website concludes that methylxanthines are not effective for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Finally, it does not seem true that Li Wenliang has put forward this hypothesis and that CNN has echoed it. When consulting the CNN website, its social networks and generic search engines such as Google, Yahoo or Bing, there is no trace of any publication that contains the alleged investigation of the Chinese doctor.

Sources:

