No discussions: Mbappé revealed who is the best player for him

The conviction about himself to do things well is key in any area of ​​life and he has let it be known Kylian Mbappé, current and future figure for the French Soccer Team

This striker, who lives at Paris Saint-Germain, has his own ritual before each game. Some will say that he will sound self-centered, but he feels full of confidence to assume that he is the best.

“In my head I always tell myself that I am the best because that way you don’t set limits and you try to give the best version of yourself”, he declared to RMC, and that it was advanced by L’Équipe.

He was already World Champion at 18 years old, and at 22 he wants to lift his first Champions League. He says to keep his attitude like that against Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who for him are the best and have done many more things.

“People do not understand the ego, but when you are not well there is no one who is going to approach you to tell you that you are capable. You are alone. You have to convince yourself that you can do great things, ”said the PSG player.

Tired, but Mbappé accepts the criticism

“Criticism is tiring, especially when you play for a club in your country and give everything for the national team,” he told Mbappé on RTL Radio, in the last victory against Bosnia.

Now he will be concentrating on winning the Champions League with PSG. But first they must overcome the barrier of the current champion in the quarterfinals. They will face Bayern Munich as visitors on Wednesday, April 7, and at home they will receive them on Tuesday 13.