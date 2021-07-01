No damage in Oaxaca after 5.1 earthquake

OAXACA

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake, which occurred at 8:13 p.m. in the vicinity of Pinotepa Nacional, in the Costa region, activated the seismic alert in the city and periphery of Oaxaca.

The state government applied the monitoring protocol in the eight regions, ruling out material damage.

After the alarm for the earthquake sounded, Governor Alejandro Murat and other officials evacuated the Government Palace building, in the capital’s zócalo, to later return to their offices and resume work meetings, after the security review .

MAGNITUDE UPDATE: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 5.1 Loc. 11 km NORTHEAST of PINOTEPA NACIONAL, OAX 06/30/21 20:13:40 Lat 16.41 Lon -97.77 Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/lVNR7SZN39 – Seismologico Nacional (@SismologicoMX) July 1, 2021

TWO PEOPLE RESCUE IN A HOUSE IN THE MIXTECA REGION

Two people were rescued alive from the rubble of a house in Asunción Nochixtlán, apparently due to the accumulation of humidity resulting from the rains registered in the Mixteca region.

Upon receiving the report, Public Security elements assisted in the removal of the structures to save a 21-year-old youth and an adult over 86 years of age, volunteers and Civil Protection were added to the rescue tasks.

The occupants of the house were transferred in an ambulance, to receive a medical evaluation.

Likewise, the Municipal Police closed the place to continue with the removal of debris.

jcs