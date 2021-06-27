No confinement, more crimes against women

MEXICO CITY.

Lhe violence against women and the family reappeared in Mexico in the context of the covid-19 pandemic, but this time without confinement in between.

Between last January and May, crimes such as femicide, trafficking, family violence, gender violence and rape registered their highest incidence in the last five years, with increases of between 7% and up to 48% compared to the same period of 2020, when # QuédateEnCasa was implemented to mitigate COVID-19 infections among the population.

On July 26, 2020, Excelsior announced that these crimes had rebounded to historical levels in the context of the quarantine that the country experienced.

In addition, other crimes, such as intentional homicide, extortion and corruption of minors against women have reached levels practically equal to the maximums recorded in recent years in 2021, according to statistics from the Executive Secretariat of the National Public Security System ( SESNSP).

There were 412 cases of femicide at the national level from January to May, a figure 15% higher than the same period in 2019 and 7% more compared to that of 2020. The 95 investigation folders initiated for this crime last month represent a level not seen in the country since June 2020, when there were 92 inquiries. SESNSP data indicate that the maximum number of folders for a single month is 98, reached in December 2018.

In this crime, entities such as the State of Mexico (60 inquiries), Jalisco (36), Veracruz (31), CDMX (27) and Chiapas (24) accumulate 43% of the national total.

Regarding human trafficking, there were 228 cases in the first five months of 2021, 48% more compared to the same period of 2020. In addition, the 58 folders started in May represent an increase of 222% compared to January (18) .

SHADY PANORAMA

Regarding family violence, last May Mexico registered its maximum number of this crime for a single month with 23,898,771 every day on average. This represents an increase of 37% compared to January, when there were 17 thousand 399 cases, and 25% more if the 106 thousand 603 folders from January-May are compared against the 85 thousand 447 of the same period of 2020.

Gender violence, a problem that has been made visible in our country in recent years, increased 18% in the first five months of this year compared to the previous one (1,718 crimes against 1,459). The figure reached in May (352) is close to the historical monthly peak of 400 in September 2020.

Regarding rape, 8,000 folders 623 have been registered so far in 2021, 30.5% more than in 2020. Only in March was the historical peak for one month registered, with 2,019 inquiries.

In the states, it is worth noting that in Quintana Roo, the rate of this crime per 100,000 inhabitants is 18.79, triple the national average of 6.7.

ROZAN MAXIMUM PEAKS

The SESNSP breaks down other crimes that have women as victims and, although this year they have not reached their highest incidence, they are close to it.

For example, for intentional homicide against women, 1,187 investigations were opened from last January to May, 4% less than the historical peak, which is 1,239 reached in the same period of 2020. Only in May there were 256 cases, a figure close to the maximum for one month, which was April 2020 with 266 folders.

By states, Baja California (146 folders), Guanajuato (132), Chihuahua (122), Michoacán (106), State of Mexico (99) accumulate 51% of the total so far this year.

Although, extortion has been 7% higher in 2021, compared to 2020 (1,287 cases against 1,200), the monthly maximum of this crime occurred in 2019, with 1,302 folders.

The data for May (271) means 40% more than last January (193). While last March the monthly historical maximum was registered, with 320 cases.

El Edomex (431 inquiries), Veracruz (137), Jalisco (123), Nuevo León (68) and Zacatecas (68) concentrate 64% of the national incidence in extortion against women.

Finally, last month for corruption of minors there were 153 files, only 15 from the monthly historical maximum, of 168 registered in March 2020.

The data for May is 21% more than April (126) and 74% more than January (88). If the incidence of this crime is compared between the first five months of the last five years, the 638 folders of this 2021 are the second highest figure, only behind the 644 registered last year.

