No conditions !: US invites North Korea to resume dialogue

15 minutes. South Korea, the United States (USA) and Japan again reached out to Pyongyang on Monday for an unconditional dialogue, after the leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, called on his country to prepare both to negotiate and to confrontation.

“We continue to hope that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK, North Korea’s official name) will respond positively to our approach and to our offer to meet anywhere and anytime without preconditions“US special envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, said Monday.

Kim spoke in these terms at a press conference after a three-way meeting in Seoul with the head of the South Korean nuclear negotiations, Noh Kyu-duk, and the director general for Asia and Oceania of the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Takehiro. Funakoshi, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

Kim Jong-un’s message

During the meeting, the 3 diplomats addressed the recent statements of the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un. He called on his country to prepare “both for dialogue and for confrontation” with Washington.

It is the first message in which the North Korean leader shows willingness to dialogue with the United States since Joe Biden became president. The current administration is committed to an intermediate diplomatic path to that of its predecessors.

On the other hand, the US envoy assured that the Biden Administration will continue to implement the United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions “to address the threat posed by the DPRK to the international community.” In addition, he urged other countries to do the same.

Sung Kim took over as special envoy for North Korea in May. Previously, he was Acting Under Secretary of the State Department for East Asia and the Pacific.

The diplomat has been in Seoul since last Saturday as part of a 5-day visit. It is aimed at coordinating positions with South Korea and Japan towards the North Korean regime.

At their meeting, the 3 countries agreed to continue cooperating to achieve substantial progress towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula. Likewise, they are considering the establishment of permanent peace in the territory, the South Korean Foreign Ministry detailed in a statement.

Ready for any eventuality

Before their meeting, Special Envoy Kim held a bilateral meeting with South Korean nuclear negotiator Noh. During the meeting, he pointed out that, like North Korea, his country will also be prepared for any eventuality.

Regarding the statements of the North Korean leader Kim stressed that they are prepared for either of the two and that they are still waiting for news.

The North Korean regime has not responded, at least publicly, to Washington’s requests. Resuming the denuclearization talks has been on the table since February.

Noh Kyu-duk said Seoul will continue to play a “necessary” role for the early resumption of the stalled dialogue.

“We wish to restore the structure in which inter-Korean relations and relations between the United States and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea are mutually reinforcing in a mutually beneficial way,” said the South Korean official.

Pyongyang and Washington staged a historic rapprochement in 2018 during the US presidency of Donald Trump. The latter was paralyzed at the beginning of the following year due to their differences in their approach to the North Korean disarmament process.

The disagreement between the North American country and the Asian country affected relations between North and South, which has its main military partner in the United States, and which Pyongyang considers a threat.

In addition, the US envoy reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to achieve denuclearization and cooperation between South Korea and North Korea through dialogue.