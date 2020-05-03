Author: Alba Asenjo

A practically empty plane. Deserted rows, all passengers are as far away from each other as possible, except those who travel together. In the food delivery, the cabin crew leave the trays in an intermediate seat between them and the passenger. At the exit, the commander asks that none of them go out into the corridor until all of the ranks preceding them have disembarked.

Maintaining social distance as much as possible is not proving particularly difficult in many planes these days, since the small number of passengers per flight leads them to spontaneously separate as much as possible –sometimes, on flights of about 150 seats, only 5 are occupied–, according to industry sources, Business Insider Spain.

But airlines are already preparing for the progressive return to normality, in which they possibly must, or prefer, to maintain certain distances between passengers – the second, in case the authorities do not require specific behavior.

So, the American Delta has announced that it has blocked all the central seats on their planes “to meet current health recommendations.” The airline has also assured that it has reduced the number of travelers per flight, that it is boarding more separated passengers and that it is “optimizing” the food service on board, although it has not specified in what way.

In the same sense, Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent has assured that it could be required that the middle seat not be used in planes with six rows.

For him, there has never been a better time for airlines to remove these seats that bother so many passengers, because they do not have access to the aisle and neither do they have exterior views.

The Hungarian Wizz Air, which will fill its planes two thirds at most, has also expressed in a similar way, as its CEO Jozsef Varadi said in an interview with . on Tuesday.

Similar measures have been taken by some American airlines, but not all think the same.

Consulted by this means, several airlines operating in Spain have indicated that no precautions are foreseen for that reason and they have also expressed their suspicion at the possibility of having to take measures like this, which would lead them to question whether it is profitable for their flights to take off.

On the analysts’ side, Renta4 expert Iván San Félix, who covers the airline sector, has highlighted Business Insider Spain’s questions that it is more advisable than passengers have to demonstrate that they are not infected before boarding to a flight, since the airlines would be “very bad” to have to travel with part of the empty plane.

San Félix has also stressed that many traveling at less capacity may not be interested, since “they would have to charge a lot for tickets” or the State would have to finance part of those trips. He has also clarified that “visibility” at this time “is very low” and that everything points to the return to normality will be carried out “very gradually.”

Flight crew members demand measures that guarantee their safety

The Spanish Association of Cabin Crew Passengers practically rules out the possibility that airplanes have to fly with less capacity than they have, or that the authorities force them to do so, for the drop in airplane productivity that this would entail, but they do demand measures to guarantee the safety of the on-board personnel and also of the passengers.

“No measures are being taken”, its president, María Teresa Serrano, is blunt, noting that the staff is “very abandoned” and warns of the lack of masks and other practices to protect them – such as wearing PPE or overalls, introducing cleaning devices specialized against the virus, pass with antiseptic gel for passengers to disinfect their hands, etc.

“We are in the studies just behind the toilets at risk of contagion, and they have ignored us, although we are super exposed,” he criticizes.

Serrano stresses that repatriation flights do come to Spain in full (with 300 passengers, for example), and underlines the number of moments that can lead to infections, from every time a passenger opens or closes the luggage rack above their seat to the bathrooms or the distribution of food: “we are locked in a tube with 300 people with whom we cannot keep the safety distance and we are all touching everything. “

For this reason, the AETCP calls for the creation of a committee in which the airlines agree on protocols to be followed, including by the Ministry of Health, in order to guarantee “that people feel safe to come to Spain”, a country in which tourism represents a very important part of GDP and which most tourists access by plane. “We must set an example of know-how“, summarizes.

