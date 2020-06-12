The UNAM Faculty of Sciences managed to carry out a quick and cheap test to detect Covid-19 in infected patients, but it seems that the massive manufacturing of the project is stagnant due to the lack of budget and necessary infrastructure, as reported by the director of the faculty, Catalina Stern.

In theory, it is expected that the test, which has been carried out for at least six years by scientists and students of the National Laboratory of Biomimetic Solutions for Diagnosis and Therapy (Lansbiodyt), will be accessible to the entire population given its characteristics and the cost of its manufacture. It is around 300 pesos. But unfortunately, Stern noted that as of this moment, it is unclear who could fund the project to begin mass manufacturing of the diagnostics, They could even be for sale in local pharmacies when they finally obtain authorization from the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) and the validity of the Federal Commission for Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris).

“When the process is done and InDRE authorizes, which I hope will be next week, and then Cofepris authorizes as well, we will need to manufacture millions of these tests: Who is going to give the money? It is not clear, who is going to market them? We would like it to come at a good price to all hospitals and health centers, ”said Stern.

Stern also denounced during the virtual forum “Biotechnological innovation in Mexico” that since 2014, when researchers began to produce this test to measure glucose and insulin, they had never received the necessary resources. But until two or four weeks ago, when they used their technique to detect SARS CoV-19, but indicated that it is not yet sufficient given that the infrastructure and equipment are required to mass produce the tests. And he even pointed out that students, some even graduate, don’t even get paid for their work.

The specialist explained that the pandemic simply It showed that in Mexico there is a huge neglect in science, specifically in biotechnology, since it does not have any kind of support or regulatory framework.