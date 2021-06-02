No bubble, no paradise: the Heat, from the Finals to hell

A season that never started is over for the Heat. Always in tow, all the time with problems and, finally, with a conclusion that has weighed heavily in the last year and that has ended up fully proving: that the bubble favored them. The idiosyncrasies of the Eastern Conference and the absence of a field advantage allowed the team of the always beloved Erik Spoelstra, to pass over the Bucks in a way that is as unexpected as it is deserved; and then, in the Conference finals, winning the first two games against the Celtics, who had the silence of Florida and not the noises of the Garden, where they are traditionally louder. It is difficult to know what would have happened if, since the NBA is not measured in conditions but in realities; and the reality is that the Heat reached (and lost) the last Finals against the Lakers and that, seven months later, they have received a sweep in the first round. Precisely, from the team they eliminated then, in which it was the surprise of the final phase.

Now, time for reflection opens in Miami, a place where many things have been proven, even though the incredible and meritorious exercise of the Heat in the last playoffs, absolutely worthy of praise, tried to prove otherwise. On the one hand, the squad was not as good as they wanted us to believe; on the other, several truths have been demonstrated: the hype for Tyler Herro, raised almost to Olympus in the last playoffs, has dropped considerably in a season in which, in addition, he has received criticism for his work ethic. Duncan Robinson has remained a great 3-point shooter who does nothing else or progress on his shortcomings. Jimmy Butler is an exceptional player, but not a star at the level of Harden, Kyrie, LeBron and company. Bam Adebayo has a long way to go and his statistical progress has not translated into leadership when it comes to truth.d. And not even Erik Spoelstra, one of the best coaches of the 21st century, has managed to scratch something, even if it was the honor, or cover the holes that were not seen in Orlando a season ago.

Neither Andre Iguodala nor Trevor Ariza (the latter, one of the best in the final stretch of the season) have been those veterans needed to win a ring, and the celebrated move of godfather Pat Riley (who has work ahead) in the winter market , has been diluted after the initial compliments. Udonis Haslem occupies a roster spot in a franchise where he’s the last vestige of times past that were better. (along with Spoelstra and Riley), but he has played only one game (four the previous year) and has dedicated himself to breaking chairs in a tie in which his voice has not been, this time, synonymous with change (and nobody knows if will withdraw, eye). Veterancy is a degree to a certain extent, although it was the youth that took the hard blow in the tie against the Bucks: Duncan Robinson, 10 points average with 7 of 13 in triples in the first game (the only one that the Heat fought), but 3 of 14 in the next three. Tyler Herro and his habits, 9.3 with 31% in field goals. And Adebayo, 15.5 and 9 rebounds after doing, in regular season, 18.7 and 9; and with 46% in field shots po 57%. And no Kendrick Nunn, with more than 14 points a night in the regular season for 10 in the series against the Bucks. And below 40% in shots.

And Jimmy Butler, again we mentioned, has been a shadow of the player who fell in love with the world in Florida, did video game numbers in the Finals, rHe heard perfection to the point of exhaustion and put the equipment on his back, resembling the great legends of this sport. In this course, he was first injured, and then a regular season ended badly in which he did improve his statistics: 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists, but with a stratospheric drop in his level in the playoffs, where last year he averaged 22.5 + 6.5 + 6 … with 26.2 + 8.3 + 9.8 in the Finals. Against the Bucks, the disaster: 14.5 + 6 + 7.5, with a sad triple-double in the final game and below 30% in field goals and triples. Only in the opening duel, with the game that forced extra time against Giannis, did he seem like last year’s Butler. In the rest, has been surpassed in everything by the Greek (23.5 + 15 + 7.8, with a notable improvement in the pass), who has noticed the increase in quality players in the squad (incredible Jrue Holiday) and has made the Heat’s defenses impossible, which prevented him from penetrating with less conviction than last year and, of course, with much less effectiveness.

From past to future

Now, after giving up without honor, the Heat head to the thinking corner. Since LeBron left in 2014 in what Riley and his eternal (and eternal) figure defined as “the biggest mistake of his career”, the Florida team has had four playoff appearances in seven seasons, with three first-round losses and an unexpected Finals, but whose good conclusions have been fleeting. First they tried it with Wade and Bosh, then they fired the guard with honors and have created a spider web of young players with good projection mixed with veterans with questionable contracts: no one understood the renewal of Iguodala (30 million in two seasons) a player which the team will be able to renounce for the next course and that, after highlighting bursts in the bubble, It is far from its best level (just 4 points per game this year, with already 37, few lights and few shadows). They should also think about what to do with a Dragic who has lost steam and that, with the same team option, he can pocket, if Riley decides, 22 million next year.

From there, pull what they already have: turn Robinson into more than just a tripler, Adebayo in his franchise player of the future, end the supposed bad habits of Herro, get something more out of Nunn, see how the injured Victor Oladipo and Avery Bradley work (they have also had bad luck and coronavirus, yes) and empower people like Precious Achiuwa, Chris Silva, Gabe Vicent or KZ Okpala. And of course, it is necessary to reflect: the Heat have become the first team in history to go from being a finalist to a 4-0 in the first round the following year. (The Nowitzki Mavs had the same thing in 2012, but still champions.) And they are not far from the top teams in the Eastern Conference (Sixers, Bucks and Nets), but they are far enough. They are good and have wickers, but also some decision making ahead. And they are further from following the line of the last years than, as it seemed, to recover the glory of the days of LeBron James, that long shadow that ended them in the last Finals. and that he is, in his own right, the best player in the history of the franchise. The Heat, to think. And a lot. It is what it touches.