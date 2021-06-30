No, BMW is not the only brand that designs XXL grills (unfortunately)

Standard bearer of peace or not, today I seek to distribute a little justice in the automobile sector; well, fairness or just give manufacturers a slap on the wrist for current design canons. In recent years, we have witnessed an unnecessary – and even absurd in some respects – growth of car elements, such as wheels and most controversially, grills. BMWstoked the brawl after announcingthat both the new Series 4 and the M3 and M4 would have a grill that has starred in many memes on the internet but, you know what? The Bavarian house is not the only one that applies this practice of XXL grills.

And it is that contemporary design canons have been responsible for starring in this accentuation of the grills among other components. And no, I do not seek to defend BMW, but I do want to show that in the end it is something common in many brands and that this practice is as implausible as it is ridiculous, which, to a certain extent, has been promoted by us, car buyers, and by course satiated by manufacturers.

XXL grills, a design practice as absurd as it is real

You don’t have to look far to discover that oversized grills abound on the market. It could be logical if they played a fundamental role in refrigeration, but we live in dark times that are also responsible for creating false air intakes that are only, as they say today, posture.

Brands like Audi break all the schemes with vehicles like the Q8 or the new RS3, which although it could be excused after that supposed need for more air for the five-cylinder, they already advance their test mules that their front will have a grill worthy of the current panorama.

But you don’t have to analyze only premium-cut firms and sports cars, no, there’s something for everyone here. The new Hyundai Tucson, for example, also acts as a good modern car hand in hand with an oversized grill. Another case is that of the Mitsubishi Outlander, which emphasizes its SUV DNA with a front end governed by that which has become the motivation for these words.

For tastes, colors, you will say …

Yes, the design is something very subjective and we may like it more or less, but this does not prevent some fashions from being extremely absurd and that perhaps we should add to that list of things about the modern car that literally get on our nerves. And it is as simple as looking at the catalog of any current car and seeing the dimensions of its rims.

If you don’t have 19, 20, 21 and even 22 inch tires! it seems that you are absolutely nobody. Sad I find myself looking back to when 16-inch wheels – much less – were normal, but the trend of having the biggest wheels not only seems a matter of pride, but also of silly, especially when you discover that how much The more profile, the more consumption will increase and comfort will be reduced.

Anyway, I put an end to this article here as a relief on an automotive sector that has many good things but also too much superfluous and unnecessary ornamentation. I do not know if all past times were better, but I wish certain features of the car of yesteryear were recovered. Call me nostalgic.