A race and gender study based on 240 national feature films with the highest grossing from 1995 to 2010 – the top 10 each year – reveals that none woman black or brown acted as a director or screenwriter in these films. In addition, the report, made by researchers from the Affirmative Action Multidisciplinary Study Group (Gemaa), indicates that they constituted only 4% of the casts.

The percentage average was also low among black men: they corresponded to 13% of the characters and only 5% of the positions of direction and script in the 24 years. The situation of white women was slightly better: they took 21% of the board positions, 34% of the scripts and 34% of the casts. In the case of white men, the scenario remained generous throughout the period: 84% directors, 71% screenwriters and 49% of the roles on the scene.

The survey also reveals that the number of Afro-descendants in office was not greater than or equal to that of whites in any of the years. On the contrary, the percentages have always been almost the same: white men occupying 75% of leadership positions, while blacks and blacks with percentages close to zero.

The only group that reached an inclusion, albeit partial, was white women, when it equaled the number of white men in character positions in 2018. Although it is a female achievement, white hegemony does not reflect the reality of Brazil, where 56.1% (108.9 million inhabitants) of the population is black, but remains almost nil in the films. “If blacks are the majority of the population, there is no justification for the fact that the audiovisual encouraged by public resources is not representative in the country”, says Marcia Rangel, coordinator of the study.

Check out the graphics:

Graphics illustrate gender and race inequality in the 10 highest-grossing feature films each year, between 1995 and 2018.

Photo: Group of Multidisciplinary Studies of Affirmative Action (Gemaa) / Press Release / Estadão

Stallers, sexy and criminals

The regional director of the Audiovisual Association of Independent Producers (API), Cíntia Bittar, says that this scenario impoverishes Brazilian culture. “This creates a distorted perception of what our country is. It is important that narratives are created from the diversity of views and experiences.”

O Back door criticized this reality with the video Cotas, in which the actresses Noemia Oliveira and Nathalia Cruz they are surprised to act together in a scene of two black friends talking in a restaurant, without any involvement with crimes, domestic service or fights. “If it’s not a slum scene or slavery, it can’t. Here at Porta, I thought it was even forbidden. Two black women in a normal day to day… if it’s not a documentary, I don’t even know how it is done. “, they mock. Watch:

In an interview with state, Nathalia says that she had the idea based on her artistic experiences. The actress, who is now a screenwriter for Porta, auditioned for Globo and competed for a specific role for blacks. She then wondered why opportunities to interpret something of the normal everyday life, more common among whites, rarely appear.

“At the same time that they realize that there must be someone [negro], it’s just a ‘someone’. And very often it is not the most prominent. It is always bordering on the protagonist, a fun person. The plot is never about her. In recording sets, it is common to be the only [negra]”, criticizes.

Despite this, Nathalia believes that things have been changing little by little. “[Trabalhando] on the micro, we can touch the macro at some point to pop the bubble. If it has little representation, as the data shows, it is because people act in a very closed space of cultural elites not composed by blacks “, he analyzes.” Audiovisual is telling stories. And white people, from a very similar reality, will tell stories that cross their universe. “

Cloudy future

The National Film Agency (Ancine) tells the state that is doing its part. In March 2018, it adopted quotas in a notice of R $ 100 million, with 35% of the amount destined to projects directed by women and 10% for those led by blacks and indigenous people.

In November of the same year, a production announcement for TV, in the amount of R $ 251 million, delivered the same percentage for each of these groups. A month later, the #AudiovisualGeraFuturo program financed projects with regional quotas of race and gender, totaling an investment of R $ 64 million, from the Sectorial Audiovisual Fund (FSA), in 153 selected projects across the country.

But inclusion policies began to crumble since then: from April to December 2019, the ceiling for financing cultural projects fell from R $ 60 million to R $ 10 million, and a series of exonerations, offenses to the artistic class and controversial nominations began to draw the comings and goings of the Bolsonaro government’s culture portfolio.

Jé Oliveira, first black in 63 years, to be awarded as best director by the São Paulo Association of Art Critics (APCA), in 2020, he fears that the countless wear and tear of the Bolsonaro government with productions in favor of diversity will undermine future investments. The filmmaker Vilma Melo, the first black woman in three decades to win the Shell Theater Award for Best Actress in 2017, believes that the fall in economic activity will slow the pace of production.

“If the economy retracts, the number of films also decreases, the remuneration will be lower and the situation worsens for those who are at the top of the audiovisual market, the Negro”, he evaluates. “Every time we, [artistas negros], we think we are building something and going on the right path, we are overthrown. “

Fears accompany recent cases. In August 2019, the then head of the Ministry of Citizenship, Osmar Terra, censored an Ancine announcement with black and LGBT themes, resumed weeks later by order of the Federal Justice. In January 2020, Ancine’s budget was reduced to R $ 320 million, R $ 1.68 billion less than in the previous year.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

Wagner Moura reveals career plans after ‘Sergio’

.