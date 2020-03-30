Many British media have announced that the billionaire had invested in a “green” yacht at a crazy price. Faced with the media outburst, the information was finally denied by the Dutch company Sinot.

Presented as the new acquisition of the billionaire, the superyacht is 112 m long, the equivalent of a football field, and obviously has all the necessary luxury: gym, infinity pool, wellness center , movie theater and even a helicopter landing pad. Its price would evolve around 500 million pounds, or about 588 million euros.

But the main feature of the boat is that it runs on liquid hydrogen, a first, according to the Sunday Telegraph. It was designed by the Dutch company Sinot, which had already presented it at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019.

Concretely, the superyacht has two 28-ton tanks, which provide a range of 6,000 kilometers to the yacht, the distance between London and New York. Hydrogen is stored there at a temperature of -253 degrees. “The Aqua” can also reach a speed of 17 knots, or 32 km / h, and can accommodate 14 people for 31 crew members. However, it has a diesel tank in the event of a hydrogen breakdown.

No, Bill Gates didn’t buy it

Since Sunday, many articles in the British press have relayed the investment that would have been made by Bill Gates to buy this yacht. In the end, this is not the case, since the Dutch company itself communicated on Monday to say that everything that had been written was incorrect.

“Following the publication of several articles in the international media, Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design intends to clarify some of them. The Aqua is in no way linked to Bill Gates (or its representatives). Sinot has no business relationship with Bill Gates .Aqua is a concept under development and has not been sold to Mr. Gates. Unfortunately, all of the information that appears is incorrect. “