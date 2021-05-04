No Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez! An influencer claims that the actor sent her a message on a dating app after she declined the “Match”



A young influencer claims that Ben Affleck sent her a message through a dating app after it rejected her “Match.” What will Jennifer Lopez think?

Everything indicates that Ben affleck Y Jennifer Lopez They would be having more contact than usual in recent years and that has fueled rumors of a possible emotional reunion between them. But now those same bickering seem to disappear, as a young influencer assures that the actor sent her a video to unlock after she rejected his “match”On a cell phone dating app. The app is named Stripe, which works by invitation and is considered the Tinder of the famous, after his break with the actress Ana de Armas.

This weekend a young influencer named Nivine jay has shared in TikTok the video that the famous interpreter sent him through Instagram after they did ‘match‘on the platform and she decided to block him by assuming that he was an imposter. In the footage, the authenticity of which has yet to be confirmed, a bearded man who looks a lot like Ben Affleck can be seen staring directly into the camera and saying, “Nivine, why did you turn down the ‘match’? It’s about me ”.

“Thinking about the time I did ‘match’ with Ben Affleck in Raya and I thought it was (a profile) fake, so I blocked it and he sent me a video on Instagram,” Nivine wrote to put his post in context.

Although it is not clear when exactly their alleged exchange took place, it should be remembered that in recent weeks there has been speculation that Ben have reconnected with your ex Jennifer Lopez now that she, too, is single again after ending her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. This theory is based on some images obtained by the paparazzi in which the interpreter can be seen getting out of a white car almost identical to the one in The Bronx Diva.

At the gates of the breakup of Jennifer López and Alex Rodríguez, much has been said about whether Ben and Jennifer would be trying again. Everything indicates that celebrities have been seen again and more often, according to the web portal Page Six.

The famous white truck, which in theory would be the one he uses JLO Also, he has been seen in the vicinity of the residence of the actor of Hollywood in the city of The Angels. Same city where the ex of Marc Anthony She had her first date with the former player when they were just beginning their relationship in 2017.

After announcing the breakdown of their engagement, Jennifer and Alex were seen having dinner on the terrace of the Hotel Bel Air and a nearby source assured: “There is still love and a lot of respect there.” However, it is not known if this meeting was due to a possible reconciliation or simply to discuss business issues that they have together and of which they assured would continue.

