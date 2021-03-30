No Barça player in the starting eleven of the U21

Mar 30, 2021 at 7:59 PM CEST

Spain is looking to win against the Czech Republic tonight to qualify for the final phase of this European Under-21, which will be played at the end of the season. And he will do it without any FC Barcelona player in the starting eleven. Luis de la Fuente, after the unjust expulsion of Mingueza in the previous duel against Italy, bets on Pipa again on the right-hand side. Riqui Puig will continue to start from the bench.

Important news in the title of the ‘Rojita’. The team is in good dynamics, after a resounding victory against Slovenia and the draw against the Italian team, and Luis de la Fuente has preferred to do some rotation to give rest.

Headlines like Cucurella or Miranda stay out and others like Pedrosa and Barrenetxea enter. Thus, the presence of Cuenca as central and Abel Ruiz as center forward stands out, two players who went through the lower categories of Barça.

This is the starting eleven from Spain Under-21 to face the Czech Republic: Álvaro Fernández; Pipa, Guillamón, Cuenca, Pedrosa; Villar, Moncayola, Manu García; Puado, Abel Ruiz and Barrenetxea.