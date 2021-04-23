No, Ayuso is not the candidate most loved by the people of Madrid

Isabel Díaz Ayuso, during a ceremony in Fuenlabrada (Photo: Alejandro Martinez Velez / Europa Press via Getty Images)

After the intense and first electoral debate of the Madrid elections of the 4M, this Thursday a flash poll from the Sociological Research Center (CIS) has landed on the political game board. In this it is clear the advantage that the current president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, who would win the elections under the threat that the left could add a majority. However, the CIS also picks up a contradiction. What is the candidate or the candidate that best falls to the people of Madrid? No, it is not that of the PP.

The first place in the ranking of the survey’s valuations is taken away by the socialist Ángel Gabilondo, with a score of 5.6. However, Ayuso does not manage to be second either and has to settle for third place. The silver goes to the head of the list of Más Madrid, Mónica García, with an approved scraping (5.3) that surpasses that of the popular president (5.1).

Where there are no surprises, because the last CIS survey repeats second place, is who occupies the bottom of this particular classification. The candidate of United We Can and former second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, is the worst valued by the people of Madrid with a 3.1.

The penultimate position goes to the hands of the policy of Vox Rocío Monasterio (3.3), while the candidate of Ciudadanos, Edmundo Bal, achieves fourth place (4.1).

The previous poll

If we look back, to the previous CIS poll, Isabel Díaz Ayuso had stayed at the gates of the approved with a 4.9 and now improves her assessment. García, Bal and Iglesias cannot say the same, losing a tenth. Monastery is left three tenths and Gabilondo remains as it was.

