No, at least for now

I don’t risk much by betting that There are many people who have been waiting for a GeForce GPU for smartphones for a long time. And it is that although the performance of the SoCs that give life to smartphones has grown exponentially in recent years and we can find some GPUs that already offer an excellent result (heck, there are even smartphones specifically dedicated to the world of gaming), to Nobody escapes that NVIDIA is one of the most and best valued brands, and that GeForce has become, after many years of work, a benchmark.

Just a few days ago, we learned that Samsung and AMD have announced the arrival, this year, of the first Exynos SoC that will have a GPU based on the RDNA 2 graphics architecture and that, consequently, will allow the use of ray tracing and variable speed shading capabilities. This, of course, has caused many people have wondered about NVIDIA’s possible answer and, more specifically, if this would consist of whether the arrival of a GeForce GPU for smartphones could be on the near horizon.

However, it seems that NVIDIA’s plans don’t go through that point, at least for now. And, as we can read in Notebookcheck, the company is not considering, at least for now, a GeForce GPU for smartphones and, instead, appeals to its GeForce Now service so that users can enjoy the best gaming experience on your devices, whatever type they are. And it is that its web interface takes GeForce Now to PC, smartphone, tablet, and so on.

At first it may seem like an error, on the part of NVIDIA, not to respond to the announcement of the Exynos SoC with RDNA 2, and it is that on paper that ray tracing on a smartphone sounds good. However, there is one aspect that we must not neglect, and it is none other than how demanding this technology is and, therefore, the electricity consumption it entails and the heat dissipation needs it generates.

It is true that its consumption has been reduced, but even so, taking into account the size of the smartphones and the problem of properly managing the heat in them, the idea of ​​a GeForce GPU for smartphones, like one with RDNA two, It seems to me a technical challenge more than considerable. and to whom it is better to arrive well than to arrive soon.

And beware, that with this I do not criticize Samsung and AMD, on the contrary, I find it very brave on your partAnd I’m sure that first Exynos with ray tracing support will be a huge learning curve for the industry. Now, it is also true that neither Samsung nor AMD have a service like GeForce Now, which I understand is the differential factor at this point. NVIDIA can boast of bring DLSS and ray tracing to smartphones through this service, so a GeForce GPU for smartphones doesn’t seem so necessary after all.

However, it is hard for me to believe that this cautious stance in the short term will be maintained in the future. Unless the Exynos chip project with RDNA 2 suffers from many problems, will bring ray tracing to smartphones, as well as potentially tablets, cheap ARM-based laptops, and so on. And if it goes well, and we hope it does, NVIDIA will undoubtedly respond and, in that case, it will only be a matter of time before we end up seeing a SoC that integrates a GeForce GPU for smartphones.