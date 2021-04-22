No: April 24 is not “Rape Day”, as they say on TikTok

The trend on TikTok declaring April 24 the “Rape Day” is a symptom of a culture of violence on social media.

An alarming trend surfaced this week on TikTok, particularly famous among centennials. The warning is clear and serious: April 24 would be the “Day of Rape.” A group of six young men participated with short, superficial and baseless videos in which they assure that this date would be dedicated to verbally and sexually assaulting women, indiscriminately and violently.

Sexual violence

Any unsolicited assault, wrestling, or physical contact towards a person can be considered as a violation. Especially if it is from sexual character. Contrary to popular belief, it is not necessary to force a person to have sex without your consent for the act to be considered sexual violence.

In the same way, these types of violent actions are usually accompanied by threats and blows, which vary in intensity depending on each case. Regardless of the gender, age, ethnicity, nationality, or sexual orientation, anyone can be a victim of rape.

Although this type of action is punishable by law, nearly 19 million girls and women have been victims of sexual harassment and violence in Mexico. According to UNICEF, approximately 32.8% of them belong to a age range 15-17 years. However, these types of crimes are sustained under a culture of impunity in the country, that makes them invisible and integrates gender dynamics.

Is April 24 Really Rape Day?

The warning on TikTok is not accidental, nor should it take lightly. While it is true that it is a alarmist and gimmicky trend more, which is shared without much critical filter, is a reality that is a symptom of a deeper social problems.

In general, men who rape women are reaffirming a power that is culturally assigned to them at birth. The fact that no can control and express their sexuality in a healthy way, does not empower them in any way to sexually approach a woman without her explicit consent.

As much as it is one more trend in the endless stream of information available on these types of platforms, the really worrying thing is that many of them take it as a joke. And even worse: they share it as such, without understanding gravity implicit in this type of content.

The April 24 is not Rape Day, and claiming otherwise is not only violent, but misinformed. Before sharing these types of trends, it is worth learning enough. Otherwise, it happens like other trends, which scandalize online communities with videos, photos and posts on social networks without having a real repercussion to turn the problem towards a more reasonable horizon.

