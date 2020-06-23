Kimi has become angry on several occasions with the commissioners for touching him

A Finnish journalist remembers several anecdotes in which contact was the problem

Finnish sports journalist Heikki Kulta reveals how little Kimi Räikkönen likes physical contact with strangers. The Finn recalled moments when it was clear that it was best not to get close to the 2007 world champion.

Formula 1 is a low-contact sport, but sometimes this is inevitable. Finnish journalist Heikki Kulta shares how little Kimi Räikkönen likes to be touched, especially unknown to him as the stewards, and he remembers when they approached him on the last lap at the 2005 European GP.

“Kimi doesn’t like to be touched by strangers and that’s something that happens to her all the time. In Germany 2005, when she had an accident on the last lap, the commissioners wanted to help but got angry about it. Some thought it was out of anger at losing the victory, but no, “Kulta shared in the latest issue of the official Formula 1 magazine.

Kulta himself recalls the time he learned that Räikkonen did not like physical contact with strangers, which was at the 2002 Monaco GP. After having an accident during free practice, the stewards came to the scene and his father He told Kulta at the time that if they touched his son, there would be trouble.

“The first time I learned that he didn’t want to be approached by people was during a training session in Monaco 2002. He was just with his father having a coffee and Kimi had an accident. his father saw the commissioners arrive, he made it clear that there were going to be problems“he recalled.

Finally, remember that when Kimi won the world championship in 2007 in Brazil, he wanted to avoid having physical contact with his team leader, Jean Todt. Of course, this ended up being a game between them, given that after champagne they embraced and celebrated together what is so far the last world championship of drivers that Ferrari has won.

“The closer Jean got, the more Kimi moved away from the podium, although I don’t know how much this was all a game.“Kulta has expressed to close.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard