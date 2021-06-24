06/24/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

Giovanni Di Lorenzo, side of the Italian national team, denied this Thursday that his team is getting “anxiety” in the face of the round of 16 of the Eurocup against Austria and assured that the group is only focused and determined to “compete “.

“Austria is physically strong, they play at a high pace, but we are preparing well. There are two days to go and we are going to arrive prepared. No anxiety, just concentration and the desire to compete in this knockout match,” said Di Lorenzo at a wheel organized at the Coverciano technical center.

Di Lorenzo, Naples player, points to the starting eleven in the duel against Austria, which will be played this Saturday at Wembley. “We have to have enthusiasm, without ending up being arrogant. We never get off track, we keep looking for our goal. We haven’t done anything yet, but the atmosphere is positive, we have enthusiasm,” he said.

Italy comes to this event as leaders of group A, with a streak of eleven consecutive victories without conceding goals. “There is always talk of defense, we are defending well and we have to keep doing it. We have great players and playing with these champions is easier, “said the right-back, who started the game that Italy beat Switzerland 3-0.

He warned that no team can be underestimated in this European Championship, after Hungary pushed Germany to the limit on Wednesday and brushed an unexpected round pass.

“This European Championship has shown that there are no easy games. At the international level, every game is complicated, you have to win. We have gone thirty games without defeat and I do not agree with those who say that we have not played against the ‘greats’. We always give our best, we try to impose our game, “he assured.

“There are many strong teams that are doing well. It is a complicated tournament. We are on a good, beautiful, important path and now the knockout phase begins. France and Belgium are going to go all the way, hopefully we will get it too “he added.

He expressed his pride for being part of the “azzurro” group and stressed that this color is marking his life. “My daughter’s name is Azzurra.” Blue “is a color that, between Empoli, Naples and Italy, marked my life”, he acknowledged.