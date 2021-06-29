no Android apps at the moment

During the presentation of Windows 11 last week Microsoft promised that in a few days the first preliminary version would arrive, and has delivered on its promise with Build 22000.51, which is available on the Insider Program dev channel.

Members of this channel, usually developers and technical users, You can now update your current Windows 10 installation to make it Windows 11, but beware, this is still far from the final version, and for example we will not have support for Android applications or the integration of Teams at the moment.

Many changes, but not all promised (for now)

With this first preliminary version, users will be able to start using part of the new features of the Microsoft operating system. Among them, the visual novelties that affect the start menu, the taskbar, the notification center stand out. and even in new file explorer, which gets rid of the Tape (Ribbon).

You can also test the widgets in this version by clicking on the taskbar icon or using the Windows + W key combination, while Another of the highlights is the new management of multitasking with Snap Layouts that allow to organize the windows in different types of “grid” and to save groups of windows with the so-called Snap Groups.

The new Microsoft Store is also available with its new design, although for now Android application support is not available, which will come later. The same goes for the Microsoft Teams integration, which is not part of this version for now.

There are many more novelties, such as the customization of the touch keyboard, a launcher to be able to type with your voice in different text fields or better touch gestures. However, the new Configuration tool is even more striking, with a clearer and more elegant design And that comes with improvements in areas such as the configuration of power and battery options or that of Bluetooth devices.

A preview release that alleviates the requirements (for now only)

As indicated by Microsoft’s own managers, it is important to note that this is a preliminary version of Windows 11 and as such there are things that do not work or do it incorrectly. There’s a good list of conflicts – like the taskbar not showing up in multi-monitor setups – and it’s certainly not a recommended version for production and day-to-day environments.

Be that as it may, anyone can register for the Windows 11 Insider Program and choose the development channel, which after a reboot will give access to those updates that will eventually allow them use the new Microsoft operating system from today.

It’s important pointing that downloading this preview version on a PC does not guarantee that that same PC will be able to run the final version of Windows 11 that will arrive in the last quarter of the year.

Based on the comments of the debate on Reddit, it seems that this version can be installed on computers that theoretically do not meet the requirements imposed by Microsoft, and that could indicate that Microsoft has eased those requirements —Although TPM seems that it will be necessary yes or yes— to have more details about the possible conflicts that can appear with somewhat older hardware.

