Nmecha gives Germany their third U21 European Championship

06/07/2021 at 12:54 AM CEST

The German U21 team won its third European title in the category this Sunday after beating Portugal in the final (1-0) thanks to a goal from Lukas Nmecha at m.49.

Third consecutive final for the Germans, who win the title again after Spain snatched that of 2019. With Stefan Kuntz on the bench they have once again been a power in the lower categories and left the Portuguese generation, who had already won the U-17 and reached the U-19 final, without being able to lift their first U-21 trophy.

Portugal was in command, their hallmark throughout the tournament, and dominated the first 15 minutes with up to four times that they narrowly left. And Germany with Florian Wirtz, who came down from the absolute for the final phase, at the controls.

The Germans took the pressure off with a shot to the crossbar by the Bayer Leverkusen footballer who then touched the line. A fear in the body for the Portuguese who did not get rid of it until the addition. The goalkeeper Diogo Costa was the great protagonist saving his team on each occasion.

But Germany also forgave and was close to paying it. A counterattack of a book on the verge of rest that Vitinha wasted. He had a pass for Dany Mota and Tiago Tomás to finish at will, but he went too far by cutting, up to three times, and came to nothing.

Germany came out strong from the break and Nmecha made the final 1-0. Baku center from the right for the Manchester City player, on loan this season at Anderlecht, who took advantage of the poor positioning of the Portuguese defense to score. Control with the left to cut Diogo Costa and define with the right.

Far from lowering his arms, the goal served him to react to Portugal. Many centers from the right side of Diogo Dalot who, although they sowed doubts in the German rear, did not finish finding a finisher. The most dangerous in the m.70, which was paraded throughout the area of ​​Germany.

Coach Rui Jorge put all the offensive powder he could to seek the tie, but it did not work for him and he was on the verge of crowning his great work in the lower categories with the European Under-21 trophy.

This fell into the hands of Germany, picking up the baton from Spain, which adds its third wound in the category, surpassing England, the Netherlands and Russia in the historical record of the competition.

Data sheet

1.- Germany: Dahmen; Baku, Pieper, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Dorsch (Janelt, m.85), Maier, Özca (Stach, m.92); Wirtz (Adeyemi, m.68), Berisha (Burkardt, m.68) and Nmecha (Jakobs, m.85)

0.- Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot; Diogo Queirós, Diogo Leite, Conté (Gonzalo Ramos, m.86; Florentino (Gedson Fernandes, m.83), Vitinha (Jota, m.59), Daniel Bragança, Fábio Vieira; Dany Mota (Rafael Leao, m.46) and Tiago Tomás (Conçeinçao, m.59).

Goals: 1-0, min. 49: Lukas Nmecha.

Referee: Giorgi Kruashvili (GEO) admonished Wirtz (m.12), Nmecha (m.52), Raum (m.80) and Özca (m.90 + 2) by Germany and Bragança (m.58) and Jota (m.90 + 3) from Portugal.

Incidents: Match of the final of the European Under-21 played at the Stozice stadium in Ljubljana (Slovenia) with a limited capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.