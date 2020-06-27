Graphic: Jovani Pérez / Infobae

So far they have been registered in Mexico 208,392 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 25,786 is it so assets and they go 25,779 deaths since the end of February, when the first positive was reported.

The above means that in the last 24 hours they were counted 5,441 more cases of contagion that in Thursday’s cut, that is, an increase of 2.7%; as well as 719 more deaths in a period of 24 hours.

As every Friday the epidemiological traffic light was presented, in which 14 states will remain of Red color (maximum alert) while 18 are in orange (high risk).

The Mexico City and Aguascalientes They managed to turn orange because the level of contagion is currently moderate. In counted, Nuevo León, Colima, Hidalgo and Tabasco returned to a red light.

Graphic: Jovani Pérez / Infobae

The states that follow in maximum alert They are: Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Nuevo León, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Puebla, Oaxaca, Guerrero, Tabasco and Colima.

The latter entity because despite having the lowest rate of contagion, hospital availability is low.

In total, since the beginning of the epidemic in the country, there were 267,288 negative cases accumulated, 66,440 suspects, and a total of 542,120 people studied, in accordance with José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology.

However, so far, 116,862 Mexicans have expired COVID-19, which represents the 57% of all confirmed cases and there is an upward trend in this section.

Covid Conference (Photo: SSA)

Of the confirmed cases, the states with the highest incidence are the Mexico City, with 45,977; the state of Mexico, with 32,667 and Tabasco, with 9,752. While the least affected They are Colima, with 484 and Zacatecas with 795.

Similarly, in the COVID-19 death rate, the Mexican capital and the State of Mexico lead the list, with 5,175 and 5,117 respectively. Turn again Colima is the least whipped entity with only 52 deaths and it follows Baja California Sur with 70 (No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours).

According to the hospital availability care of the IRAG Network, reported that there is a total of 27,133 general beds across the country, of which 15,048 are free and 12,085 are already occupied (Four. Five%). As for the fan beds at the national level, of a total of 9,229, there is 5,672 available and 3,557 occupied (39%).

Entities with increased hospital occupation are: firstly the Mexico state (64%), which surpassed today the Mexico City (63%) and Sonora (59%). While the ones with increased availability for critically ill patients requiring intubation are Baja California Sur (86%), Guanajuato (84%) and Chihuahua (84%).

Covid Conference (Photo: SSA)

As every Friday, the report of samples processed in the National Network of Public Safety Laboratories.

In this context, a total of 556,339 tests, of which the 46% have come out positive. There is also an availability of 215,450 tests.

At International panorama, confirmed and active cases (from June 13 to 26) by region of the World Health Organization (WHO) focus on America, with 1,149,059 cases or 55.7 percent. It is followed by Eastern Mediterranean, who registered 271,383 cases or 13.2 percent.

The total number of confirmed cases world level is 9,473,214, but those confirmed in the last 14 days They are 2,061,652 or 22 percent. The global case fatality rate It is 5.1 percent.

