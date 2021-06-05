NK Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy to be made

Sony will produce the adaptation of NK Jemisin’s Broken Earth trilogy, consisting of the books The Fifth Season, The Obelisk Gate and The Stone Sky.

NK Jemisin won the Hugo award for the best novel three years in a row for each book in the trilogy of Broken earth. She will be in charge of writing the scripts for the film adaptations, joining legendary novelists such as Stephen King, Gillian flynn Y Neil gaiman They have adapted their own work.

Although the figures of the agreement have not been disclosed, it appears that Sony has paid a great deal of money to get hold of these novels, so they will be a priority for the film studios. It is also not the only acquisition this week, since they have also bought the trilogy City on fire from Don winslow.

What are these novels about?

The trilogy Broken earth, consisting of The fifth season, The obelisk door Y The stone sky, is a sci-fi / fantasy epic set in a future where apocalyptic events have become commonplace. People known as “origins” can control Earth’s energy, so they are vital to survival during these apocalyptic “seasons,” but they are feared for their power and severely oppressed.

The first book in the series, The Fifth Season, had previously been cast in a TNT television adaptation in 2017, with Daveed diggs (Blind spot) attached to the show to be the executive producer. Although that project never existed and now it will be SONY who is in charge. So hopefully they will soon reveal the director and the cast, but knowing the film studio, they will surely bet on stars of Hollywood very important.

Have you read the Broken Earth novels? Would you like to see a film adaptation? Leave us your comments below.