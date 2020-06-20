The new NJPW program “Lion’s Break Collision”, which was recorded last Friday, June 12 in Los Angeles, California, will premiere on July 3 at NJPW World.

NJPW to debut Lion´s Break Collision on July 3

NJPW will present next week a new series of programs from its local dojo in Los Angeles, called Lion’s Break Collision and where we can see familiar faces and some new faces in the company.

The company announced the weekly program, Lion´s Break Collision that will begin airing on July 3. The first program to be broadcast will feature a tag team match between the team of Jeff Cobb and Rocky Romero against the team formed by Karl Frederick and TJP.

We will also be able to see an individual match between Clark Connors vs Alex Coughlin. In addition the company also announced that in the weekly shows we will be able to see the debut of ex-MLw champion Tom Lawlor.

NJPW Lion´s Break Collision Program Schedule

This is the calendar of the dates of the programs and the list of participants of the same.

LION’S BREAK COLLISION

July 3 to July 24 at NJPW WORLD

Ep # 1: Friday, July 3 at 3pm Spanish time

Ep # 2: Friday, July 10 at 3pm Spanish time

Ep # 3: Friday, July 17 at 3pm Spanish time

Ep # 4: Friday, July 24 at 3pm Spanish time

The participating wrestlers in the program are:

Jeff Cobb

Rocky Romero (CHAOS)

Mysterious

TJP

Karl Fredericks (LA DOJO)

Alex Coughlin (LA DOJO)

Clark Connors (LA DOJO)

Tom Lawlor * NJPW debut

Rust Taylor * NJPW debut

Danny Limelight * NJPW debut

The DKC * NJPW debut

Recall that the company in Japan is currently celebrating NJPW CUP 2020, of which they take two days of competition.

