NJPW postpones Wrestle Dinasty at Madison Square Garden

A day after canceling the Best of the Super Juniors tour, New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) has announced that its Wrestle Dynasty show will be postponed to 2021. The company had previously canceled advance ticket sales for the show.

Wrestle Dynasty was to take place at Madison Square Garden, marking a return to the arena after the G1 Supercard event co-promoted on MSG.

In its official statement, the Japanese company announced:

“In response to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic and its continuing effect on social gatherings around the world, NJPW came to the decision to postpone Wrestle Dinasty, which was scheduled for August 22, 2020, to a date in 2021 that will be announced «.

In the interests of running the best and safest possible event for fans, NJPW has arrived at the decision to postpone Wrestle Dynasty in Madison Square Garden. Sorry for the delay, but we’ll be back stronger in 2021! Details: https: //t.co/gbNFgDN9Do#wrestledynasty #njmsg pic.twitter.com/GUphNx3Lwd – NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 7, 2020

The move comes as New York State is still affected by the pandemic of

COVID-19 and health officials still urge that orders to stay home be upheld. State of emergency measures have also been expanded in Japan.

NJPW currently has no future programs scheduled for June or beyond. The company said that announcement will come sometime in the future regarding the status of future shows considering the safety of fighters and fans.

