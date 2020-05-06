NJPW cancels Best of the Super Junior 27. The company has announced the cancellation of events that ran from May 12 to June 6 due to Coronavirus.

NJPW cancels Best of the Super Junior 27

One of the favorite tournaments for all lovers of Puroresu and wrestling in general have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and NJPW has canceled the entire tour that included the Best of the Super Junior 27 tournament from May 12 to June 6.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, NJPW has arrived at the decision to cancel all events on the Best of the Super Junior 27 tour, which was scheduled between May 12 and June 6.https: //t.co/7w6Wr6HECD# njpw #njbosj #njpwtogether pic.twitter.com/rlYH95ihn3 – NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 6, 2020

These are the events that should have taken place on this tour

Tuesday, May 12: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Wednesday May 13: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Thursday, May 14: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday, May 16: Yamagata Big Wing, Yamagata

Sunday, May 17: Morioka Takaya Arena, Iwate

Monday, May 18: Iwaki City Gym, Fukushima

Tuesday, May 19: Sendai Sun Plaza Hall, Miyagi

Thursday, May 21: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Friday May 22: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday May 23: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Sunday, May 24: Kamisu Bousai Arena, Ibaraki

Wednesday, May 27: Saku City General Gymnasium, Nagano

Thursday, May 28: Event Hall of the Nagoya Congress Center, Aichi

Friday, May 29: Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium Sub Arena

Saturday, May 30: Sub Arena of the Osaka Municipal Central Gymnasium

Monday June 1: Item Ehime

Tuesday, June 2: Takamatsu City General Gymnasium # 1, Kagawa

Thursday June 4: Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Saturday June 6: Ota City General Gym, Tokyo

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.