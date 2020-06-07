What you should know

New York is also moving forward: Governor Andrew Cuomo says western New York and Capital regions are expected to enter Phase II in a few days, while New York City is still on track to reopen June 8 Cuomo He also expressed concern about protests over the death of George Floyd that COVID-19 cases could escalate in New York City just days before its reopening, although he made clear that he is joining protesters in his protests.

New Jersey will enter Stage 2 of its coronavirus recovery plan on June 15, Governor Phil Murphy said Monday.

This allows restaurants to have customers eating outside. Also, child care centers may reopen.

On the other hand, in-person retail sales can also resume at that point, though each store must maintain a strict 50 percent capacity to stay open.

Beauty salons and barber shops are slated to reopen the following Monday, June 22, Murphy said. Health clubs and gyms are likely to reopen soon after, although the governor said health officials continued to work on guiding the safety protocol for those companies. I didn’t have a specific date for gyms.

The start of Stage 2 on June 15 will come exactly four weeks after Murphy revealed a three-stage roadmap for reopening and recovery. New Jersey, which until recently led the nation in indicators with new deaths and COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, has been in Stage 1, which allows for sidewalk retail pickup and other activities that apply physical distancing. as allowed in Phase I of New York

At the same time, New Jersey has made great strides. On Monday, Murphy announced that the State was number 1 in daily tests per capita.

“When we open, we know that there is a greater possibility of transmission of COVID19,” said the governor. “There is no cure. There is no vaccine. There is no proven therapy. The only cure is responsibility. Safety will continue to be our number one priority.”

Proven mitigation measures, such as physical distancing and mask wear, will be an integral part of the gradual restart, Murphy said Monday. Companies eligible to reopen in Stage 2 must comply with the guidance of the Department of Health.

“Just because the calendar says there are changes on June 15, it doesn’t mean everyone should go back to what they were doing before COVID-19,” Murphy said. “Let’s use common sense for the common good. Only a successful Stage 2 can lead us to Stage 3.”

NEW: We’re ready to move to Stage 2 of our restart and recovery – starting Monday, June 15th. We will not flick a switch. This will continue to be a phased-in restart, with public health as our top priority. pic.twitter.com/QsC3PxqH93 – Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 1, 2020

Stage 3 in New Jersey allows for increased restaurant action, critical office work, limited entertainment, bars with limited capacity, and expanded personal care services, among other activities, with important safeguards against the viral resurgence.

New Jersey has been the second most affected state in the United States in the pandemic, along with New York. It has reported nearly 11,700 virus deaths to date.

New York City on its way to reopening on June 8, 2 more regions of New York ready to move to Phase 2 this week

As coronavirus deaths continue to decline in New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo expressed hope that the state is approaching a level where deaths may not be eliminated, but they are very few.

There were 54 deaths from COVID-19 in New York on Sunday, the lowest number reported so far, Cuomo said during his coronavirus briefing on Monday.

Cuomo said the level of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped and that the state conducted around 50,000 coronavirus tests on Sunday and less than 1,000 tested positive.

“That’s the lowest number we’ve had since this started and when we started we were only doing 3,000 or 4,000 tests,” Cuomo said. “The progress is just phenomenal.”

The western regions of New York and the capital are expected to begin Phase II in the coming days, while New York City, the epicenter of the national crisis, is still on track to begin its reopening process on June 8. .

As the New York regions continue

reopening, Cuomo announced Monday that the western state is expected to

move to Phase II on Tuesday, while the Capital region is in

on track to enter Phase II on Wednesday.

Authorities say almost 24,000

people in the State have lost their lives to the virus, but the count

true is probably higher. The State figure does not include other 5,800

deaths that New York City officials attribute to the virus in

that city.

Most of the briefing

Cuomo’s Sunday was to discuss the ongoing protests against the

police brutality that, although they have been mostly peaceful, have caused

violent explosions that left burned out police cars, damage to businesses

and hundreds of people arrested across New York.

He speculated that the discomfort could have

grown, in part, by pent-up frustration and agitation by blockages

generated by the coronavirus.

Cuomo once referred to the protests

more on Monday and said he shares the outrage at the injustice and supports the protesters.

Cuomo added that systemic racism has been a constant problem for

hundreds of years.

However, the governor also said

that the mass protests of the past few days could exacerbate the spread

of COVID-19 and that the State will not know for weeks how many people with the coronavirus

they were in the crowd.

Monday also marked the first day in

that dentists across the state can reopen their dental services.

The governor said Sunday that

Dentist offices will be subject to state guidance on

best practices for safety and physical distance. Measure

occurs when Cuomo administration slowly relieves

restrictions on economic activity in the state, region by region and

industry by industry.

In preparation for New York City to enter the first phase of easing closure restrictions on June 8, Cuomo said Saturday that it will focus this week on providing more tests and more supplies such as face masks in neighborhoods where rates of infection remain high.