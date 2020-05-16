NEW JERSEY – The federal government gave $ 1.4 billion to the service

Jersey Public Transportation, NJ Transit, as for CARES Act

(The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act). These funds

Critics of emergency aid will allow NJ TRANSIT to continue to provide

its services to essential workers who are on the front line during

the coronavirus crisis.

This was announced by the agency in a statement on Saturday and Governor Phil Murphy thanked President Trump for approving the funds during his press conference on Saturday.

“I want to thank President Trump, the federal administration and our Congressional delegation again for yesterday’s approval of $ 1.4 billion in CARES funding for the NJ TRANSIT,” said Governor Murphy. “I cannot overstate how vital this funding is to ensuring the safe and efficient operations of our public transportation system, as we begin to restart our economy and New Jersey residents return to work.”

Funding from the CARES Law can be used for operational expenses to prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 crisis. NJ TRANSIT may use these funds to reimburse costs to maintain service, pay for loss of income, purchase of personal protective equipment, and purchase of administrative license for operations personnel due to a reduction in service. Other operating costs may also be eligible.

On May 12, along with other major transit agencies across the country, NJ TRANSIT applied for a second round of federal assistance. In a letter to the New Jersey Congressional Delegation, NJ TRANSIT requested an additional $ 1.2 billion in federal aid funds to help fill an impending gap in its operating budget due to the plummeting fall of passengers and millions of dollars. in additional expenses to combat COVID-19.

“This federal funding is critical to maintaining NJ TRANSIT so that essential workers who depend on our buses and trains can continue to count on us,” said NJDOT Commissioner and NJ TRANSIT President Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti. “NJ TRANSIT appreciates that the federal government recognizes the importance of public transportation in restoring our economy.”

