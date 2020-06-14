NEW JERSEY – Asbury Park, the Jersey coastal city often associated with Bruce Springsteen, will face a state lawsuit for defying an executive order by allowing a limited dinner at its restaurants, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday.

On Wednesday, the City Council approved a resolution that allows its restaurants to accommodate diners within 25% of the building’s capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, as of June 15.

The governor on Tuesday set similar restrictions for indoor gatherings when he announced that cookouts for bars and restaurants could only be resumed on June 15. The Democrat has not yet said when access to the interior can be reopened.

Murphy said the parties have been unable to resolve the city’s challenge to his executive order, prompting a lawsuit by New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal against Asbury Park.

According to Asbury Park Press, Deputy Mayor Amy Quinn said the city took the action because restrictions put in place to control the coronavirus pandemic were affecting the city’s restaurants. A popular restaurant announced last week that it would be closed permanently.

Allowing diners indoors still carries risks.

“While the city of Asbury Park is not going to impose fines against it, the state of New Jersey could,” Quinn said.

Murphy referred to the Asbury Park decision at his press conference on Thursday saying he does not want to see a step forward that leads to two steps back. Murphy said his food decisions will continue to be guided by the data.

“My job is not to worry about the next incumbent or the upcoming election,” said Murphy. “It’s about keeping the Rt rate low (how many people are infected by an infectious person). It’s about saving lives.”