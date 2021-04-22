NJ resident claims he “has the right” to sell his organs due to economic crisis

John Bellocchio, a resident of Oakland, New Jersey, is suing the federal government for the right to sell his own organs, challenging a US law that prohibits it.

Bellocchio, 37, presented the lawsuit against United States Attorney General Merrick Garland in federal court in Manhattan. It alleges in the complaint that struggled financially and sought to sell some of his organs, perhaps a kidney, only to find that it is illegal to make money from parts of your body.

This is a career academic who now owns a business that helps connect people with service dogs. He argues that the law contravenes his constitutional right to freedom of contract by determining what can be done with your personal property or, more specifically, with your own body.

“The reality is that on average there are 113,000 people each year on the waiting list for a new kidney, the vast majority of which will die before I had a chance to move near the top of the list, “Bellocchio told the New York Post. “If it’d exist the opportunity to help someone in need while helping myself, could do it”.

Bellocchio argues that, for example, kidney transplants are low-risk procedures and the law allows you to donate an organ, but not sell it. “Altruistic givers are praised for their selflessness. Its vital role in saving lives is undeniable, ”the court documents say. “However, the need exceeds the supply, and there is no valid constitutional or public policy justification why one should not be able to receive a profit from such a transaction ”.

Your lawsuit also states that “The buying and selling of organs from human cadavers is permitted for research purposes.” And people can legally sell blood plasma, eggs, sperm And, in some states (like New York) they can even “rent a uterus.”

Bellocchio claims his proposal could even help eliminate the black market for body parts. So he is asking a judge to declare the law unconstitutional and allow him and others to sell their organs without being criminally charged.

His attorney, Matthew Haicken, said in a statement: “We are suing for the right to sell an organ. If John (Bellocchio) ever had the chance, he should be legally free to sell his kidney. “

“I think the current law is unconstitutional. People should have the right to do with their body what they want, ”insisted attorney Haicken. A spokesman for the Manhattan United States Attorney’s Office declined to comment.