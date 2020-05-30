NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey state government has spent about $ 200 million in response to the COVID-19 crisis in the approximately two months since the first case became known, according to records released by The Associated Press. .

The receipts acquired through the state’s public records law show $ 197 million in expenses, and most of it comes from the New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, which houses the state police. The state Departments of Human Services and Health also recorded millions in expenses.

Charges range from about $ 60, for monthly meeting service costs with the Zoom app, to $ 2.5 million in expenses at a medical and surgical supply company, in one case. There are numerous Amazon charges as well as thousands of dollars in expenses at various restaurants.

The expenditures are only a fraction of the state budget of nearly $ 40 billion, but they occur when New Jersey is seeing a drop in tax revenue, with an unemployment rate of 15.3%. They also overshadowed a series of proposals from Governor Phil Murphy before the coronavirus outbreak: He had sought $ 80 million to remediate the state’s drinking water infrastructure and $ 50 million would have funded an expanded college tuition program that Murphy was seeking.

It’s unclear how the state will pay for unplanned spending, but New Jersey raised about $ 2.4 billion in federal funds through the CARES Act, and Murphy has already asked the Democrat-led Legislature to use $ 600 million of those funds to finance state operations.

An email seeking comment on expenses was sent to the

Murphy’s office.

OTHER POINTS ABOUT REOPENING IN NEW JERSEY:

More sectors of the New Jersey economy will soon open due to

restrictions stemming from COVID-19, Governor Phil Murphy said Friday.

Horse racing can begin next weekend, while childcare centers may reopen on June 15. Organized sports may return a week later and day camps before July 6, Murphy said during a press conference.

Trends in the state coronavirus outbreak are heading in the right direction, the Democratic governor said, prompting him to loosen the two-month order to stay home. If trends continue in the right direction, Murphy said churches and other religious services could resume before June 12, but did not guarantee that they will reopen.

The state’s beaches reopened in time for Memorial Day, and

Murphy approved the outdoor graduation ceremonies earlier this

week.

Companies considered non-essential such as casinos, gyms, lounges and

retail stores are still closed.

In the last report, New Jersey had about 1,100 new cases of

COVID-19, which brought the total of the State to approximately 159,000. The amount

death toll rose 131, reaching 11,531 in total.

For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms.

they disappear in weeks. Older adults and people with problems

Existing health have a higher risk of more serious illness or death.

.