NEW JERSEY – Business owners in New Jersey say thousands are desperate and ready to challenge Governor Phil Murphy’s order and reopen by June 1.

An owner told

our sister network NBC New York that will no longer prevent people from entering

to your store, something that is currently prohibited by the emergency order of the

governor.

“The breaking point in

my opinion is today, “said jeweler Michael Corbo, owner of Michael

Anthony Jewelers. “If someone wants to enter my store, we have all the

protocols to make them feel safe. “

A Facebook page dedicated to reopening on June 1 has 5,600 members. Tom Trilevas, the owner of Topshelf Fitness, said the reopening earlier than allowed by the executive order was his last resort to the situation.

“We really didn’t want to do

this. We were trying our best to follow the correct channels,

because we never wanted to challenge the order, “said Trilevas.

Most owners

they said they just want to be given a date that they can

reopen, a light at the end of the tunnel. But non-essential business orders

They have not received solid dates for a full reopening. To retailers

they are allowed to pick up on the sidewalk, but many say they cannot

hold them.

“If (Murphy) could give us some dates right away,” said Jack Panico, owner of the salon. The Governor has declared that the health parameters must be met. He has said that spas and salons could open in a matter of weeks, but has not given a solid date. Meanwhile, salons in Connecticut will open June 1 after the State has reached its benchmarks.

“As if another State that is neighboring us is doing it,” said Trilevas. Another salon owner said she received no guidance from the State, but that she implemented her own safety protocols following Connecticut guidelines.

In response to our sister network NBC New York, the governor’s office referred to Murphy’s comments earlier in the day, saying that the state’s priority is “to use science, data and facts to put New Jersey on the road to recovery. To restore economic health, we must first promote public health. These principles and metrics are critical to giving New Jersey residents the confidence that we will reopen our State with our public health protocols firmly. established and our healthcare system in place. The restart of the New Jersey economy and the return of people to work will be done in a methodical, strategic and responsible manner. “

Despite the questions and

demands of business owners, recent surveys show that the

Majority of New Jersey residents approve of the uplift rate of

state restrictions.

