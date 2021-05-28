Niyomtrong-Deebok, WBA world minimum weight this Saturday in Thailand

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Thammanoon Niyomtrong, also known as Knockout CP Freshmart (21-0, 7 KO) defends this Saturday in Thailand, his native country, the WBA world minimum weight. He will do it before his compatriot Siridech Deebook (23-6-1, 13 KO), a boxer far below the one considered by many to be the best in the minimum category.

Niyomtrong, 30, is in the best moment of his career, always fighting (except for a fight in China) in his local comfort zone that has earned him the favor of the judges in even lawsuits, such as against Carlos Buitrago and Byron Red. His career and his skills deserve that, in case of victory, he could consider unifications or fights where sporting prestige and economic performance increase considerably. The foreseeable thing is that tomorrow he will not have too many problems in dominating Deebook, who has several defeats and not excessive victories of merit.

The gala, of which other fights apart from the main one are unknown, will take place on Saturday morning Spanish time. As in this type of fights of the lightest weights of boxing that are disputed in the Far East, its viewing in Spain is practically impossible.