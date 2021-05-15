Niw.es launches an online appraiser for your used vehicle

THE WORLD

Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 – 11:31

The tool obtains precise and exact data on the value of the car that you want to offer for sale, according to the online platform of the dealers.

Niw.es, the digital platform to buy vehicles less than five years old with dealer warranty, has launched its online appraiser for used vehicles. This functionality is already available from the portal and allows request evaluations of any used vehicle, regardless of the age of the car.

With the incorporation of this tool, which integrates all the brands available in the market, the platform provides users with immediate information on the value of their cars from a intuitive and easy to use. The consumer will only have to press the option of the Car Price menu to start the valuation process without obligation.

The appraiser for niw.es is based on accurate data and performs the calculations in relation to some determining parameters to offer the exact value. Thus, the user must indicate the make of the vehicle whose price he wants to know, the model, age, fuel type, transmission, number of doors, engine power and mileage. With this data, the appraiser intelligently checks the market price benchmark to produce a specific amount.

“At niw.es we were born driven by innovation and with the optimal customer experience as our reason for being, so we continue to advance to provide users with the best options to acquire a used vehicle. Many of the drivers who visit our platform intend to change cars, and this appraiser can help you take the next step with added value , as is the price of the car they want to replace “, he points out Ignacio de Benito, Chairman of the Board of Directors of niw.es.

The niw.es platform is a marketplace focused on the customer experience that offers, in a comprehensive way, the purchase, financing and insurance of vehicles. Under the philosophy “It is not a new, it is not used, it is niw“, niw.es creates a new category in the automotive sector around the values ​​of transparency, simplicity and trust. Society is made up of Faconauto, the employer’s association for dealers, BBVA, Mutua Madrilea and Unidad Editorial.

