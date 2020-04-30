Volkswagen did not disclose, but has already defined the versions, equipment packages and prices of the brand new Nivus. The car will be launched in June. The Nivus will have three official versions and four configurations, since the top of the line will also offer the R-Line package. The car will be Volkswagen’s first urban coupe, which means it will be a coupe SUV within the current car definition paradigm. Its positioning will be between the Polo (compact hatch) and the T-Cross (compact SUV).

Volkswagen Nivus projection in the Highline version with the R-Line package.

Photo: Renato Aspromonte / OverboostBR

The entry version of the Volkswagen Nivus (200 TSI) should cost R $ 79,990. It will be R $ 10 thousand more expensive than the entrance Pole and about R $ 7 thousand cheaper than the entry T-Cross. For that price, the Nivus 200 TSI will offer six airbags, electric steering, autopilot, rear parking sensor, roof rack, 16 ”alloy wheels, Composition Touch media center and multifunctional steering wheel, among others. Prices, versions and equipment were released on YouTube by journalist Leandro Álvares, on his channel “De Carona com Leandro”.

Brand new Virtus panel: focus on connectivity.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

The intermediate Nivus (Comfortline) should cost R $ 88,990. There is a space of R $ 9 thousand between the three versions. This version will add digital air conditioning, reverse camera, fog lights with cornering function, central armrest with storage compartment, two USB ports at the rear, tire pressure monitoring, instrument panel with digital parts, cooled gloves, fins for gear shifting and 16 ”alloy wheels, among others.

The highline version should start at R $ 97,990. It will have a frontal collision alert, leather seats, chrome grille, sports pedal, multifunctional roof rack, 17 ”alloy wheels and driving mode, among others (see below for the complete list of equipment for the three versions). The brand new VW Play multimedia center, with a 10 ”touchscreen and 10 GB of memory, will be optional in all three versions.

The Nivus R-Line will be an optional package of the Highline version. It contains leather seats with R-Line stitched edge, internal details in glossy black finish, double headlights with black mask, glossy black front grille with R-Line logo, multifunctional longitudinal roof rack in glossy black finish, black exterior mirrors shiny, 17 ”alloy wheels and leather steering wheel with R-Line logo. All versions will have the same powertrain: 1.0 hp 1.0 turbo flex engine and six-speed automatic transmission.

The Volkswagen Nivus will be an urban coupe positioned between the Polo and the T-Cross.

Photo: Renato Aspromonte / OverboostBR

NIVUS 200 TSI: R $ 79,990

6 Airbags

Manual air conditioning

Ramp start assistant

Driver seat with height adjustment

Rear seat with split folding backrest

Central door columns with matte black appliqué

On-board computer with multifunctional display Plus

Electronic stability, traction and differential lock controls

Electric steering

Adjustable electric external rear-view mirrors

Headlights with LED daytime driving light

Isofix / Top tether

Matte black front grille

LED taillights

Door handles and rear-view mirrors in matte black

Aerodynamically designed windscreen wiper blades

Automatic pilot

Sound Preparation with 4 Speakers

Black longitudinal ceiling rack

Alloy wheels 16 “Sting”

Reverse sensor

Start Stop System

Anti-theft alarm system with “Keyless” remote control

“Composition Touch” touchscreen sound system

Front and rear electric windows with “one touch” function on the front

Multifunctional steering wheel with audio and telephony controls

VW Play system screen.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

Options:

Interactive Package 1 (reverse camera + electric mirror folding + electrochromic internal mirror)

Interactive 2 package (reverse camera + electric folding mirror + electrochromic internal mirror + front and rear parking sensors + twilight sensor + rain sensor)

Lights Package (Fog lights with “Cornering Light” function + Static conversion light + LED fog taillight)

Media center “VW Play”

VW Play system screen.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

NIVUS 200 TSI COMFORTLINE: R $ 88,990

Adds:

Electric ceiling antenna with “diversity” tilt

“Climatronic” digital air conditioner

Banks covered with “Liberty” knitwear fabric

Camera to assist in reversing maneuvers

Center columns with bright black appliqué

Rest central arm with storage compartment and two USB sockets for the rear seat

USB port on the center console

Electrochromic internal rear view mirror

Folding electric exterior mirrors with tilt-down function on the right side

Fog lights with “Cornering Light” function

LED ambient lighting

Indoor footwell lighting

Tire pressure control indicator

LED fog taillight

Door handles and rear view mirrors painted in vehicle color

Digital combined instrument panel

Refrigerated glove box with lighting

Alloy wheels 16 “Drakes”

Driving mode selector

Smartphone support with USB charging port

12V socket on the center console and in the luggage compartment

Multifunctional steering wheel with “shift paddles”

Options:

Interactive 3 package (Front and rear parking sensors + Twilight sensor + Rain sensor + Driver fatigue detection system + Automatic post-collision braking system)

Design & View Package (Decorative applications on the panel + Leather seats “Native + External chrome kit + Parking brake lever handle in leather + Aluminum bottom bracket + 205/55 R17 low rolling resistance tires + Wheels 17 “Liberty alloy wheels)

Media center “VW Play”

VW Play system screen.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

NIVUS 200 TSI HIGHLINE: R $ 97,990

Adds:

“Front Assist” frontal collision alert

Decorative panel applications

Benches covered in “Native” leather

Internal details in chrome finish

Front grille painted in glossy black color with chrome details

Leather shift lever handle

Leather parking brake lever handle

Sports crankset with aluminum finish

Multifunctional longitudinal ceiling rack in silver finish

Alloy wheels 17 “Mestics”

Front and rear parking sensors

Twilight sensor

Rain sensor

Driver fatigue detector system

Automatic post-collision braking system

Navigation system

Touchscreen sound system “Discover media

Access to the vehicle without using the key and button to start the engine

Multifunctional leather-covered steering wheel

VW Play system screen.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

Options:

R-Line Package (Leather seats with sewn edge “R-Line” + Internal details in shiny black finish + Double headlights with black mask + Front grille painted in shiny black color with “R-Line” logo + Longitudinal roof rack multifunctional in glossy black finish, exterior mirrors painted in glossy black + 17 “Liberty Graphite” alloy wheels + leather-covered steering wheel with “R-Line” logo)

Tech & Beats package (ACC adaptive autopilot + Full LED headlights with integrated LED daytime driving light + Automatic headlight adjustment + Premium sound system with “Beats sound” subwoofer)

Media center “VW Play”

VW Play system screen.

Photo: VW / Disclosure

