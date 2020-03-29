The controversial actress shared with her followers how she performs her exercise routine to stay in shape

The controversy Niurka Marcos He causes a stir on his social networks again after sharing a daring video in which he is seen exercising with a sexy sports outfit.

The video in which the vedette is seen wearing tight black leggings on a climber, was shared through her official Instagram profile, where she revealed to her followers the fun moment when she performs her exercise routine to stay in shape while watching television.

“40 minutes of climbing as I enjoy my favorite series“This was the text he used to describe the clip in which he is seen in the middle of his exercise routine from his bedroom.

The Cuban has more than 700,000 followers on her Instagram profile and the daring publication has received nearly 50,000 “likes” so far.

As is customary in each of the controversial publications, Niurka He received hundreds of compliments from his fans in the comments:

“You are beautiful and admirable“,”Perfect“,”Precious“,”You are a inspiration“,”You’re the best“,”What a great body“,”You’re the best“,”Very beautiful“,”The cutest“It was just some comments that the scandal woman received.

