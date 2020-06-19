Niurka wearing a great body relives her experiences in the Caribbean for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Niurka Marcos is characterized by being an irreverent and uncensored woman, involved in controversies and scandals, as well as, clearly, by looking tremendous figure at her age, something that amazes her faithful followers.

And lately it has been sharing content from the past, because apparently, the social confinement due to health continence has it somewhat nostalgic.

On this occasion she decided to delight her thousands of fans by publishing a photograph that she had taken years ago while happily visiting the beautiful beaches of the Caribbean, obviously the actress also wore a phenomenal figure, very well cared for and well-trained.

The snapshot shows us a beautiful, happy Niurka, wasting sensuality, enjoying life in the sea, although yes, with a peculiar characteristic: her totally shaved hair, something that, instead of surprising, amazed her fans.

For this detail, we conclude that the photo in question was taken in 2013, as we remember that Niurka made the decision to shave his beautiful hair because thanks to his spiritual current he became « holy » at that time.

Niurka, chose to pose her fun printed bikini, proudly showing off her incredible and more than worked abdomen, as well as her perfectly defined arms and shapely legs, it should be noted that, due to being on the beach, she did not use a gram of makeup and still her skin looks beautiful.

The publication quickly reached more than 30 thousand likes, and a large number of comments based on praising the impressive beauty of the dancer who delights our pupils.

For his part, Marcos wrote a message at the bottom of the photo that undoubtedly filled with emotion many of his faithful followers, since they surely even dreamed of the star, after reading his attentive words and good night wishes.

“Stranger from the Caribbean ,,, Kisses and pure love for all my beautiful people who rest With illusion and sweet dreams”, message for which, his admirers are more than grateful, because, together with such an incredible photograph, they clearly left very happy to bed.

We know that Niurka is a woman who always has something to talk about, whether for her talent as a dancer or actress, as well as her emblematic voice and charisma, and her incredible, wonderful and sculptural body carefully worked.