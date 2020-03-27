Niurka teaches more with transparent outfit lighting all Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Niurka Marcos, better known as Mama Niu, boasted the beautiful figure that she has with her baby nius, because for her to wear something so transparent at 52 years of age is not a problem.

Niurka is synonymous with security, strength, daring and beauty, something that reflects super well in her photographs, making her one of the most beautiful and liked “ladies” of the shows.

In the photograph, we can see Mama Niu squatting staring at the camera, causing many of her fans to be shocked, as she did it with a very seductive face and a pose that also ended up falling in love with many.

The famous dancer wrote: “I AM OBSERVING YOU … never doubt it …”, something that left the users who got to read it a little puzzled, because they are some words that attract attention.

He managed to gather more than 40 thousand likes in a few hours, because it was one of the photos that were better received in recent days, despite the fact that he has uploaded some very good ones where he shows his great body, which he achieved through exercise and dancing, Clear.

Recalling that the pandemic has forced many to stay at home, Niurka has shared how she spends her time, since she dedicates most of it to exercising and eating healthy, so this time she showed it to us with her results.

The Cuban is characterized by being a woman who says things to her face to anyone, be it a public figure or not, for this reason she is also known as “The scandal woman.” “And to all that toxic fandom that they are showing off with that new meme that goes around that by the way is very funny Lady, sit down,” said mom Niu.

Niurka invites her followers to stay home and not go out, in fact she has shown that she is also an excellent mother, she has known how to educate her children, who like her are all warriors and excellent people, she even instilled love for the exercise because on several occasions they have been seen practicing together.

