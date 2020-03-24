Niurka takes quarantine to another level, daring way to exercise

Niurka Takes Quarantine To Another Level, Bold Way To Exercise | Instagram

Cuban Niurka Marcos also known as mom Niu He revealed his peculiar way of exercising in this quarantine and in a very daring way.

Due to the worldwide pandemic, Niurka invites her followers to stay home. and don’t go out.

Mom Niu It shows one of the many ways to entertain yourself at home, one of them is by exercising.

“Do not stop hitting the gym … take advantage of unemployment to train hard …” he shared in his post.

The vedette appears wearing a tiny swimsuit in black that almost reveals its most precious attributes, which is quite adjusted for what can be seen, with which you are exercising in one of its many devices.

Niurka is an excellent mother and has known how to educate her children, who like her are all warriors and great peopleHe even instilled in them a love of exercise as they have been seen practicing together on several occasions.

Far from the scandals in which she is involved the vedette she is considered an exemplary mother, a fairly clear example of her discipline is her daughter Romina whom he helped to lose many kilos and now has a spectacular figure like his mother.

Because you are locked up and quarantined in your home is not synonymous with staying in bed all day, this Niurka example is great for keeping your body active and not bored.

Known as the scandal woman Niurka Marcos It is characterized by saying what he thinks without any hesitation, which has caused him some problems or conflicts with others celebrities, presenters, journalists and even with his own friends.

