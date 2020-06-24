Niurka shows off her new grandchildren, more than happy on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

Niurka Marcos is a woman who likes to have everyone’s attention on her, we know her in all her facets and in each of them she manages to impress us.

Recall that recently the vedette shared with us very proud that her pit bull dog had finally given birth to her puppies, a fact that touched each and every one of her faithful followers who very happy for the news wrote their congratulations to the mother (Samay) and the now « granny Niu » as she calls herself.

Throughout the weeks that have passed and the puppies grow, Niurka, as a good « grandmother », has shown us off her precious grandchildren, through photos and videos where it is clearly seen that she feels very happy and proud to have them in her home. .

On this occasion, yesterday afternoon, Niurka made another publication to show off the Samay puppies, however, in this case, she could not take it anymore, since she decided to appear surrounded by all of them, in the company of the mother.

It is a series of 5 photographs where the dancer and Samay appear sitting, hugging each other, while Niurka literal is covered by the 8 puppies, children of her pet, “Me with my canine daughter and my canine grandchildren ……. coexistence family ”is the caption of the photo that accompanies the publication, which quickly reached 41 thousand likes, and of course, a huge amount of comments from her followers who express how beautiful her“ grandchildren ”are and how happy she is. go.

But, this did not end here, an hour later, the also actress made another publication of the puppies, this time as a video, where we can appreciate the beautiful puppies while they took their respective nap in their bed, after feeding.

This more than touching clip already has more than 126 thousand reproductions and thousands of comments that, in the same way, praise the beautiful puppies and clearly, their fans decide to comment some praise for Niurka, who appears at the end of the video, smiling at his followers .

Obviously we can see that Niurka is more than happy to have the opportunity to care for the Samay puppies, she really seems to enjoy it, surely in the next few days we will see her again sharing new content from this peculiar family.