Niurka sends Tik tok message to toxic people who criticize her | Instagram

Cuban-born vedette Niurka Marcos better known simply as Niurka made it clear that no one messes with her, as she shared a new message via Tik tok for people who have been behaving very toxic to it.

The interpreter of « Love me all night » opened your account in the app Tik tok becoming a celebrity in it.

Mama Niu has always been a woman who usually says what she thinks without filters, everyone also knows her by the nickname « the scandal woman » Well, not all the personalities that in one way or another have faced it manage to get out well.

It seems that now it was the turn of certain people who surely have been criticizing her continuously because, although she did not say names, she mentioned that they were « various toxics » how it seems they are upset with her for showing off her beauty.

And it is that she comments in her video that she has been criticized for her old age, something that is very natural, everyone will reach that point in their life and Niurka She is one of the few women who is reaching her without having to resort to the scalpel as she has always mentioned in interviews.

« Old age is in our grandparents, they are in our lives, it is part of our nature, » he shared in his description.

Maybe at some point in our lives we think that people who appear on television or movies never get old, because although a movie from some years ago that is repeated over and over again on television or digital platforms to see the protagonist live and look years older is still a surprise for the public.

« If my old age bothers you, wait how much yours will bother you! » Niurka said.

Maybe that happened with Niurka, only he has likely come under fire from people who do not appreciate the natural beauty of the life cycle and it’s easier to criticize than keep quiet.

« We are all going to get there if we are lucky, I would like to see myself as you, old age? Which one? Well said, » shared a user in her comment box.

