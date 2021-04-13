Niurka sends a message to Frida Sofía: “Sit down with your mother and stop talking so much crap publicly”

Faced with the scandal they star in Frida Sofía and Alejandra Guzmán, the press wasted no time and went in search of Niurka to get a reaction from the famous Cuban vedet, who did not hold back and has said everything. His words, without a doubt, are of total support for Enrique Guzmán’s daughter. And she has been emphatic in telling Frida: “Too bad, little girl Frida, very bad to be airing so much sh * t to public opinion. Sit down with your mother and stop talking so much crap publicly. Solve it, because the way you are doing it is not going to solve it. And he will not be able to discredit a career of so many years neither of his mother, nor of his grandfather“.

The singer and actress assures that she understands the pain that Alejandra Guzmán is now going through, asserting that her daughter practically has her between a rock and a hard place, because on the one hand there is her daughter and on the other her father.

Niurka also said that she was moved to tears when she saw La Guzmán’s video: “It made me wet my eyes and she is absolutely right, she gave birth to her, How do you think he’s going to wish him bad? She is a mother and adores her, she is her daughter, imagine! He has it between a rock and a hard place, his father and his daughter, I mean, excuse me, talk in private ”.

The Cuban’s reaction has not been entirely well received by the public who heard her reaction through the Despierta América Instagram account. Before the video, many have expressed their disappointment by attacking Niurka for giving, what they consider, an unfair and unfair opinion against who they consider the victim, in this case: Frida Sofía.

“The queen of scandals gave her opinion, but on this issue I do go beyond the limits of ignorance, being a woman and hearing her speak without any kind of empathy hurts 🤮”, commented a fan of the Univision morning show. “I really liked Niurka but with this, I will see her with different eyes. What a disappointment, “said someone who claimed to be a Niurka fan.

However, it should also be noted that there are those who agree with the position of Niurka Marcos, since they agree that in order to launch an accusation of this nature and for it to be considered true, evidence must be presented. “Enough with the automatic solidarity. ALLEGATIONS MUST HAVE PROOF. In a court the word is not enough ”. highlighted another viewer.

Other users of the network, on the other hand, are also demanding even more details from Frida Sofía, they want her to be clearer in her accusation, they ask for dates and among other things that those who took care of her, when she was a child, give face and say if indeed she was exposed to her grandfather when she was a minor, here is the full comment: “The era of feminism… What objective journalists 👏😂 There is a moment where if a woman speaks and says something all feminists go out and blur their eyes … because she is a woman and so on. This is something serious where the people who took care of her have to talk, if she really was left alone with him as a child or his behavior or etc. Who is right, it is not known? Why don’t I call your mother alone to tell her? Also the video they present when her grandfather called her and she was crying with emotion… I don’t know! Tell him how and when it happened and how many times and go to the police ”.

