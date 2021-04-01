Niurka reveals international celebrities who copy her style

Niurka Marcos has caused quite a stir with a post showing some evidence of which celebrities, such as: Katy Perry, Rosalia and Lady Gaga, he assures, they copy his style.

“I am so flattered to have inspired you girls. Thanks to all my personal friends. From now on I promise to invite you to all my children’s birthdays, ”he wrote on his Instagram profile.

And it is not only that they have imitated, according to her, her risky looks, because even the accessories seem to be the same. It is because of that He dared to joke with his followers about the inspiration that he has caused to international celebrities.

As is customary, Marcos’s statements immediately gave us something to talk about and his fans did not hesitate to let him know that they fully support his words.

“You copy well, Billie Eilish also copied your nails”, “Why do they copy her?”, “Mother Niu inspiring”, “You impose a lot of fashion”, “Niurka, you are the best. Here’s the proof, “Internet users tell him in the publication.

On the other hand, the ‘scandal woman’ revealed that love smiled at her again when she made public some photographs that show her love relationship with the interpreter of the Mexican regional, Marko Pena, who is several years younger than her.

