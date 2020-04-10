Niurka circumvents censorship by showing his rear in uncovered Instagram photos | INSTAGRAM

The famous and controversial vedette, Niurka Marcos ended up circumventing the censorship of the famous social network Instagram, because in her last publication she showed her rear completely.

Mom Niu wishes all her fans that they are having the best time possible in these difficult times.

In the caption he wrote wishing all his followers to have a wonderful weekend, sending kisses and blessings, also reminding them that it is a spiritual week something that will greatly help everyone to cope with these moments.

There are three photographs, in which we can see the famous Cuban dancer lying face down on her bed, while taking selfies to delight the pupil of her loyal fans.

The baby nius came to support her, giving her their respective likes, making her publication reach more than 24 thousand likes in just a few hours, as they are aware of what she does on her social network.

They also filled the house with comments with compliments, compliments and creative ways to tell her how much they like her, how much they adore her, that they admire her very much and some even confessed their love to her.

Niurka Marcos is practicing exercise to be able to spend the hours in these times of social distancing, which is why she has recommended her fans to do the same, because apart from helping to pass the time it will help them in their health and they will be able to see themselves in the same way.

The dancer has shared everything she is doing at home, from living with her children, the exercise routines she performs and even some plans she has for when this is all over.

It is worth mentioning that the famous enjoys being the center of attention, so she will continue to give something to talk about, because everyone who has the opportunity gives her opinion, since she herself has assured that she has no hair on her tongue and will not hesitate to express herself regarding what is questioned.

